The unemployment rate stayed at its record low of 5.8 per cent for a third-straight month in April. (Patrick Kelley/Bloomberg)

Canadian wages rise as job numbers see slight decline

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 11 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadian wages hit their highest rate of growth in over five years in April but the economy lost 1,100 jobs after adding 32,000 jobs in March.

Average hourly wages in April were 3.6 per cent higher than they were a year earlier, the largest annual increase since October 2012, according to Statistics Canada new jobs report released on Friday.

A dip in the participation rate helped hold the jobless rate steady at 5.8 per cent, matching the four-decade low, said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO.

“While no doubt a tad disappointing, many of the details of the release were notably healthier, and we would view this report as roughly neutral overall,” Porter wrote in a note to clients.

On the good news side of the equation the report included yet another solid gain of 28,800 full-time jobs, offsetting the loss of 30,000 part-time positions, Porter said.

Overall, full time employment is up a whopping 2.6 per cent year over after adding 378,000 full time positions, Porter said. That offsets a 2.8 per cent drop in part-time employment, which posted a loss of 100,000 jobs compared to last year, he said.

“Also on the solid side, private-sector jobs were up 28,000, countered by roughly equal declines in public sector payrolls and self-employment,” Porter wrote. “However, it wasn’t all upside news in the details, as hours worked slipped 0.1 per cent, and the sectoral mix wasn’t great.”

Unemployment rate by province, April 2018 (Statistics Canada)

The goods-producing sector shed 15,900 positions, mostly in construction. Services sectors, meanwhile, created 14,800 jobs following big increases in professional, scientific and technical services as well as accommodation and food services.

The youth unemployment rate increased in April to 11.1 per cent following a net gain of 17,700 new jobs. The labour force participation rate for youth slipped to 63.4 per cent from 63.8 per cent.

“While the headline reading landed on the soggy side of expectations, the details of today’s report were decent and don’t change the bigger picture for the economy— it’s growing moderately, so the job market is gradually tightening, and wage pressures are gradually rising,” Porter wrote.

That means that while the Bank of Canada might hold off on another rate hike in May, it will likely increase interest rates at its July meeting, Porter said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Botanical art featured at Canadian, other museums

International, Politics, Society

Canada's biggest battle since WWII and Korea

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Global warming: So how was your April?

RCI | Français

TTT

RCI | Español

La libertad de prensa según una periodista indígena comunitaria guatemalteca

RCI | 中文

“你们不是加拿大人！”一加拿大悍妇的种族歧视言论引起公愤

العربية | RCI

إلى أين يتجه الوضع بعد أكبر عملية عسكرية إسرائيلية ضد إيران؟