First record floods in the east, now in the west

Even as historically record flooding begins to slowly recede in the east coast province of New Brunswick, massive flooding is occurring in British Columbia on the west coast.

Some 2,500 residents have been forced from their homes in what is being labelled as a 1-in-200 year flood event.

Rapidly melting snow combined with heavy rain has resulted in rivers overflowing in the interior Kootenay region such as near the town of Grand Forks. The Kettle, West Kettle, and Granby rivers and tributaries are all overflowing.

Also in the southern interior near the border with the U.S, another 54 properties in the Okanogan were evacuated along Shuttleworth Creek.

A hotel and RV park at Osoyoos Lake has also been ordered to evacuate as lake level has risen. Dozens of other residents

additional information – sources