This large two-story cottage was originally located on one shore of New Brunswick's Grand Lake during record high floods, but was floated away on the high water and found upright more than six kilometres away where it was spotted hung up floating on the opposite shore. Record flood levels are now being seen in B.C. Photo: Shane Fowler-CBC

First record floods in the east, now in the west

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 11 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Even as  historically record flooding begins to slowly recede in the east coast province of New Brunswick, massive flooding is occurring in British Columbia on the west coast.

Flooding in the north of Rock Creek in the Boundary region of the B.C. Interior. Photo: Brady Strachan-CBC

Some 2,500 residents have been forced from their homes in what is being labelled as a 1-in-200 year flood event.

Debris from flooded properties being carried away be fast flowing rivers. Heavy rain and quickly melting snowpack has led to several rivers overflowing in BC, especially in the southern interior. Photo.screen grab CBC

Rapidly melting snow combined with heavy rain has resulted in rivers overflowing in the interior Kootenay region such as near the town of Grand Forks. The Kettle, West Kettle, and Granby rivers and tributaries are all overflowing.

Record flooding in areas around Grand Forks, Osoyoos, Merritt and others. (Google Maps)

Also in the southern interior near the border with the U.S, another 54 properties in the Okanogan were evacuated along Shuttleworth Creek.

A hotel and RV park at Osoyoos Lake has also been ordered to evacuate as lake level has risen. Dozens of other residents

additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Botanical art featured at Canadian, other museums

International, Politics, Society

Canada's biggest battle since WWII and Korea

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Global warming: So how was your April?

RCI | Français

TTT

RCI | Español

La libertad de prensa según una periodista indígena comunitaria guatemalteca

RCI | 中文

“你们不是加拿大人！”一加拿大悍妇的种族歧视言论引起公愤

العربية | RCI

إلى أين يتجه الوضع بعد أكبر عملية عسكرية إسرائيلية ضد إيران؟