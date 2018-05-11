Training provided to boost Chinese tourism in Montreal

Members of Montreal’s tourism industry were given a one-day training program yesterday on how to “effectively welcome Chinese tourists and cater to their preferences.” The program was offered by Tourisme Montréal, a private, non-profit that works to promote both business and recreational travel to the city.

It’s estimated that about 124,000 Chinese tourists visited Montreal in 2017. That number is expected to rise 15 per cent in 2018, followed by projected increases of 13 per cent in 2019 and 12 per cent in 2020.

Hopes Chinese visitors will prolong their visit

Direct airline connections and promotional initiatives are expected to make China one of the top overseas markets for Montreal tourism within the next five years. Efforts will be made to encourage Chinese visitors to prolong their stay and tour other parts of the province of Quebec.

The one-day training program will be offered to tourism professionals outside the city of Montreal. Tourism officials in many parts of Canada are making efforts to attract more tourists from China.