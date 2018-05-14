Prominent Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish faces charges of child sexual abuse in Nepal in connection with the alleged rape of two boys 12 and 14. (YouTube)

Child rape charges against Canadian humanitarian point to need for fundamental reform: expert

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 14 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The recent arrest of a prominent Canadian aid worker on suspicion of child sexual abuse in Nepal points to a critical need for fundamental reforms in the humanitarian aid community to protect vulnerable children and women from sexual predators, says an expert on gender-based violence and ending child sex abuse.

Peter Dalglish, who helped found the charity Street Kids International and has worked for decades for a number of humanitarian agencies, including UN Habitat in Afghanistan and the UN Mission for Ebola Emergency Response in Liberia, has been charged with sexually abusing children in Nepal, authorities in the Himalayan country said Monday.

Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau chief Pushkar Karki said Dalglish, 60, was arrested in April at his home with two Nepalese boys aged 12 and 14 after weeks of investigation. His case is being heard by a court in Kavre, a town near Kathmandu.

Police allege children were lured with a promise of education and foreign travel before they were sexually abused.

Dalglish, a recipient of Order of Canada for his humanitarian work, denies the allegations, which have not been proven in a court of law yet. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted.

A perfect cover for a paedophile

A Rohingya refugee boy carries water in the Kutupalong refugee camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh March 22, 2018. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/REUTERS)

Lori Handrahan, a veteran humanitarian worker and the author of Epidemic: America’s Trade in Child Rape, said international humanitarian NGOs present a perfect cover for paedophile seeking access to large numbers of vulnerable children.

“When there is an earthquake in Nepal or an earthquake in Haiti or a tsunami in Asia, a humanitarian disaster or a man-made conflict like South Sudan, you have a huge population of vulnerable children who are basically dispensable,” Handrahan told Radio Canada International in a phone interview from Washington D.C.

“So a man who gets a job with Save the Children or the Red Cross or Oxfam or a UN agency and goes to work in a humanitarian response can very easily rape and molest, and abuse many-many children, who have no way to report the abuse, have nobody protecting them.”

(click to listen to the full interview with Lori Handrahan)

Listen
Need to monitor humanitarian workers

A woman walks carrying a suitcase on her head next to an Oxfam sign in Corail, a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. (Andres Martinez Casares/REUTERS)

Handrahan, who has more than two decades of experience working with international NGOs in Central Asia, Africa and the Balkans, said Dalglish’s case raises troubling questions about the willingness of international humanitarian NGOs to police themselves.

“It’s actually very easy to monitor your own employees,” Handrahan said.

Research shows that most of the predatory activity happens on the physical premises owned or operated by the humanitarian NGOs and then is shared using workplace electronic communications networks and equipment, Handrahan said.

“All every humanitarian agency has to do and must do is install very robust monitoring software and monitor the electronic infrastructure,” she said.

Similar to a home alarm where you can designate a call list of people who would get contacted when your alarm goes off when you’re away, this monitoring software sends alarm notifications to designated people and entities, such as Interpol, every time it detects trafficking of child pornography through its systems, Handrahan said.

“The reason we haven’t done that – I suspect from my extensive research – is that most organizations are quite aware who their predators are internally and they are aware that a large number of men in leadership positions would get arrested if they started monitoring the workplace,” Handrahan said.

“We have to do that. We have to clean up the shop and get rid of the predators in our workplace.”

‘A lot of talk but no action’

A handout photograph taken in May 2008 and released to Reuters in London on May 26, 2008 by Save the Children, shows “Elizabeth”, who says she was raped by 10 peacekeepers in the Ivory Coast in June 2007, aged 12 years old. Sexual abuse of children by aid workers and peacekeepers is rife and efforts to protect young people are inadequate, said a 2008 report. The study by charity Save the Children UK said there were significant levels of abuse in emergencies, much of it unreported and unless the silence ended, attempts to stamp out exploitation would “remain fundamentally flawed”. (Brendan Bannon/Save the Children/Handout /REUTERS)

Handrahan said following the Harvey Weinstein case and the #MeToo movement and the #AidToo movement in the humanitarian community there has been a lot of talk but no action to implement structural changes.

“What we need to do is we have to tear down the organizational infrastructures that have allowed predators to flourish in humanitarian organizations,” Handrahan said.

“There has to be true zero tolerance and that means we have to prosecute, and in order to prosecute we have to investigate, and to investigate it means we have to set up structures that allow us to collect the data so that we can prosecute, which goes back to the electronic monitoring.”

Big donors such as Bill and Melissa Gates Foundation, the United States, Sweden and Norway also have an obligation to pressure humanitarian NGOs to start patrolling their electronic infrastructure, Handrahan said.

“If you are allowing predators to operate in your workplace, particularly as a humanitarian, when you are supposed to be protecting people, you should lose the trust of the public if you can’t monitor your own workplace and make sure there aren’t predators within your own workplace,” she said.

Protecting whistleblowers

Anders Kompass, member of staff at the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights is pictured during a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, November 12, 2015. Kompass who was suspended for exposing the sexual abuse of children by peacekeepers resigned in 2016 over the organisation’s failure to hold senior officials to account. (Denis Balibouse/REUTERS)

It is also critical to set up systems to protect whistleblowers who expose wrongdoing in their organizations, Handrahan said, citing the example of British lawyer Madeleine Rees who was fired from her position after exposing child trafficking by UN peacekeepers in Bosnia and Anders Kompass of Sweden who was suspended  from his job after exposing the sexual abuse of children by peacekeepers in the Central African Republic.

“When these people report on the predators, they’re forced out of the humanitarian world,” said Handrahan, who was forced out of her job as UNHCR’s first Gender Expert in emergency operations during the Darfur genocide after she reported a case of food-for-sex abuse at the refugee camps in Chad.

“What we need to do is to protect the whistleblowers, we need to bring anybody who’s been forced out of the humanitarian world for reporting on abusive behaviour back in, we need to be re-employed, we need to be promoted, and the predatory men need to be forced out and held accountable.”

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International

Cost of farmland increasing steadily in Canada

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Ebola vaccine developed by Canada okayed for Congo

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

TB infections: Developing tolerance vs.the battle to resist

RCI | Français

Congrès des Kabyles du Canada, des questions se posent

RCI | Español

Denuncian en Canadá matanza de palestinos por parte de Israel

RCI | 中文

年轻夫妇买新车上当，爆商家价格猫腻

العربية | RCI

كفّة "الإنكسار" رجحت في معرض التشكيليين الكنديين العرب