Phone scammers pretend to be national police

Of the myriad phone scams that plague Canadians, the latest involves fraudsters who pretend to be police officers with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). They use a system to disguise their telephone numbers so that they appear to be local numbers on ID display screens.

The fraudsters claim that a large amount of money is owed on personal taxes and that an arrest warrant has been issued. The victim is told to pay a large sum via money transfer. A police news release states that “the scams are designed to create anxiety so that victims respond by sending money quickly in order to fix the problem.”

In bold face, it adds that the RCMP never contacts individuals via email or telephone for the purpose of collecting fines or taxes. Police ask people to spread the word about the scam and to report any incidents that happen to them.