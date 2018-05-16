Taking advantage of the summer sun at Mooney's Bay, Ottawa, 2015. The Canadian Cancer Society asks Canadians to be aware of sun exposure and risk of melanoma. Over 1000 Canadians died from skin cancer last year Photo: Justin Tang- CP

Here comes the sun (at last), but beware of melanoma

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 16 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

It’s a type of cancer that is afflicting more and more people.

Estimates are that in 2017, some 7000 Canadians had melanoma and over 1000 died from it.

World Melanoma Day was this month (May 8), but for many it passed without notice. That’s a bit worrisome for medical professionals because the cancer is preventable.

Susan Flynn, is Senior Manager for Cancer Prevention at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Listen

Susan Flynn, senior manager Canadian Cancer Society Photo: supplied

One of the things Flynn is concerned about is the use of tanning beds. She says the still common belief of getting a base-tan will help protect you. She says that is still causing skin damage.

She points out that there is evidence that use of indoor tanning equipment before age 35 can lead to an over 50% increase in risk of melanoma.

In Canada, use of commercial tanning salons is prohibited for those 18 years and younger but Flynn says figures show as many as 27 per cent of young women use indoor tanning equipment.

On the left side from top to bottom: melanomas showing (A) Asymmetry, (B) a border that is uneven, ragged, or notched, (C) colouring of different shades of brown, black, or tan and (D) diameter that had changed in size. The normal moles on the right side do not have abnormal characteristics (no asymmetry, even border, even colour, no change in diametry. Photo: wikicommons

While almost everyone likes to get out in the sun after a period of cool weather, she says the risks of overexposure whether through sudden sunburns, or long term exposure should always be considered.

To reduce risks, SPF 30 sunscreen is recommended*, as well as spending the hottest part of the day (when UV is most intense, is better spent in shade.

*(Hawaii has banned sunscreen lotions containing oxybenzone and octinoxate as they have been found to be killing ocean reefs)

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Immigrants crucial for Canada’s economic growth: think-tank

Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Here comes the sun (at last), but beware of melanoma

Economy, Environment, International

Carbon emissions from tourism growing rapidly

RCI | Français

D’où venez-vous ? Est-ce une curiosité bienveillante ou du racisme systémique ?

RCI | Español

Partido de oposición en Quebec impondría nuevas exigencias a inmigrantes si gana las elecciones

RCI | 中文

移民应该这样收：魁北克未来联盟提出详细的移民改革方案

وزير المال الكندي بيل مورغان خلال مؤتمره الصحافي في 16-05-2018/Chris Wattie/Reutersالعربية | RCI

اوتاوا تؤكّد دعمها لتوسيع أنبوب ترانس ماونتن