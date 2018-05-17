Ottawa deploys troops to help with flood relief in B.C.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have deployed 300 troops to support the government of British Columbia in its flood relief efforts as the province braces for a second wave of record-breaking floods, officials at National Defence said Thursday.

The majority of troops are from 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade in Edmonton, Alberta, and they are going to establish themselves in Vernon B.C., said National Defence spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Thursday that the federal government was responding to a request for assistance from provincial officials.

“Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts. British Columbians can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible,” Goodale said in a statement.

The Department of National Defence and the CAF have been closely following the flood situation in B.C. and have maintained close coordination with provincial authorities, Le Bouthillier said.

“For several days now, the CAF has been closely coordinating with emergency management officials to ensure the CAF was prepared to support if the need arose,” Le Bouthillier said.

Reconnaissance and liaison personnel, as well as an Immediate Response Unit (IRU) vanguard, have already deployed to coordinate with local emergency management officials, he said.

This initial deployment includes approximately 140 personnel. They will make further recommendations on how the CAF can assist, Le Bouthillier said.

On Thursday afternoon, the CAF deployed an additional 175 personnel from Edmonton, set to arrive in Vernon on May 18, he said.

The troops will remain in B.C. as long as they are needed, officials said

The deployment of additional vehicles, equipment, and personnel is being further examined and coordinated with the province, Le Bouthillier said.

Nearly 2,000 people had been ordered to evacuate from their homes by Monday and another 2,900 were on alert, ready to leave if things take a sudden turn, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Following consecutive days of heavy rain in the area and warm sunny weather in the forecast coupled with plenty of snow left in the mountains to melt, several rivers are forecast to rise above the 100-year level by Friday, bringing another surge of flooding to the region.

Thunderstorms with up to 40 millimetres of rain are possible throughout the B.C. Interior Thursday, said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

The weather remains a particular concern for communities, such as Grand Forks, Christina Lake, the Similkameen and Osoyoos Lake in southcentral part of the province.