The devastating Fort McMurray fire of 2016 resulted in approximately $3.7 billion in insured damage . (Photo: Terry Reith)

Canada launches $2B disaster mitigation fund

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 18 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Ottawa plans to invest $2 billion over the next ten years to prepare communities across the country to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts, the Liberal government announced Thursday.

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund will support large-scale infrastructure projects – diversion channels, wetland restorations, wildfire barriers, and setback levees – with a minimum cost of $20 million, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna said Friday.

“The effects of climate change are devastating to communities and the economy,” McKenna said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to take measures to reduce the potential impacts of natural disasters related to climate change.”

Growing insurance costs

Residents carry groceries and clothes out of canoes as floodwaters surround a home on Grand Lake in New Brunswick on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. THE (Darren Calabrese/CANADIAN PRESS)

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), federal disaster relief spending rose from an average of $40 million a year in the 1970s to an average of $100 million a year in the 1990s.

In the first six years of the 21st century, federal disaster relief spending rose even more to an average of over $600 million a year, according IBC statistics.

In 2013, federal spending hit a record $1.4 billion largely because of the flooding disasters in Ontario and Alberta.

The Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016 resulted in approximately $3.7 billion in insured damage – more than twice the amount of the previous costliest natural disaster on record, IBC statistics show.

This year has already seen record breaking floods in New Brunswick, estimated to cost at least $80 million in damages, and in southern British Columbia.

‘Protect our most precious assets’

A man carries a bag of clothing before leaving his home as floodwaters from the Saint John River continue rising in Grand Lake, N.B. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The new fund is open to various levels of governments, band councils and First Nation, Inuit, or Métis communities, as well as Canadian public or not-for-profit post-secondary institutions that partner with a Canadian municipality, officials said.

Applicants wishing to be considered for funding under the program will have until July 31, 2018, to submit an expression of interest to Infrastructure Canada, officials said.

McKenna said the fund will allow Canadian communities to be better prepared for climate change impacts and it will ensure essential community services remain in place.

“This program is about coming together to protect our most precious assets: our people, homes, businesses and the communities we are proud to call home,” said Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
aerial view of mega house on former farmland, Richmond British Columbia
half sunk abandoned fishing boat.
Yves Cormier est lexicopographe de formation et auteur du Dictionnaire du français acadien.RCI | Français

Yves Cormier vous offre un 2e dictionnaire du parler acadien

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del 18, 19 y 20 de mayo 2018

RCI | 中文

公民入籍考试：别的国家是怎么做的？

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الموقف الكندي من أحداث غزة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Un tireur fait 10 morts dans une école du TexasUn écrasement d'avion à Cuba fait plus de 100 mortsPodium - Cinq grands moments de l'histoire de l'ImpactL'ONU envoie une équipe spécialisée dans les crimes de guerre à GazaNombreuses entraves pour les automobilistes qui voudront sortir de l'île en fin de semaine« L’arrêt Jordan a été le signal d’alarme pour changer les choses », dit le juge en chef de la Cour suprême du CanadaDemandeurs d'asile : « à quelques semaines » d'un système de triage assure le ministre HussenTechnologie liée à l'ADN: un suspect arrêté pour le meurtre d’un couple de Colombie-Britannique il y a 30 ansLe nombre de demandeurs d'asile continue d'augmenter dans les refuges de TorontoL'inflation au Canada dépasse les 2 % pour la première fois en six ans
Canadian ISIS fighter at heart of NYT podcast says RCMP gave him a lie detector test'Fake Indian': Founder of self-proclaimed Mikinak Indigenous group harassed over status cardDaily beer thefts from garage lead to charges against neighbourOSPCA lays cruelty charges after finding multiple dead, starving horses on farmIn a reversal, ethics commissioner to investigate LeBlanc for lucrative Arctic surf clams dealTexas shooting marks 23rd school gun incident in U.S. since Florida tragedyPassenger plane crashes shortly after taking off from Havana, mass casualties fearedSeattle man arrested in connection with 1987 slayings of B.C. high school sweetheartsNigeria to help bust 'myths' about illegal border crossings into CanadaGunman kills 10 people at Texas high school