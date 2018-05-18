Unidentified army ambulance drivers. The cramped conditions and close quarters at the front combined with poor hygiene created ideal conditions for the spread of the flu. Photo: Radio-Canada

World’s deadliest modern epidemic: 100 years ago.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 18 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, and ceremonies in countries around the world continue to commemorate that historic date. But it was also 100 years ago that a disease swept across the world taking with it far more lives than the cruel war.

The so-called Spanish flu began to make its deadly way around the world in January 1918.

Millions dead

Almost no part of the world was spared during the major outbreaks in 1918-19, but the strain continued into the early 1920’s. Bythe time the outbreak faded estimates of dead range from 20 to 100 million people dead, some 50,000 in Canada.

Newspaper headlines in Edmonton in October 1918 announce new rules for mandatory wearing of face masks. Doctors had little knowledge and few resources to treat victims. Photo : University of Alberta- Edmonton Bulletin

Canada to mark anniversary

This week, the Canadian government announced funds for two organisations in order to mark the anniversary.   The government will award almost $400,000 to Testaments.ca for an innovative digital platform to inform students of the terrible tragedy and its effects on Canada and the world, and over $450,000 for Sound Venture Productions to create a documentary on the devastation in the Canadian population including aboriginal communities, some of which were particularly hard hit due to limited exposure to previous flu strains.

One of the direct results of Canada’s efforts to deal with the flu was the formation of the federal Department of Health in 1919.

Origins

With the world at war, the major countries wanted to limit news coverage of the devastation they were dealing with so as not to give a psychological advantage to the enemy, and not weaken morale of their armies, or the public at home.

Neutral Spain however had no restricitions on its coverage of the outbreak leading people to believe falsely that the disease had begun in Spain.

The actual origin has been difficult to pinpoint but some indications are the flu strain developed in late 1917, possibly first in Asia spreading to the U.S, or in the crowded military camps in the U.S. and then to a major military staging area in France from where it may have spread throughout the various armies. Wherever it actually originated, it is thought that the vast movement of soldiers and sailors contributed to its worldwide spread.

US soldiers from Ft Riley, treated at a makeshift hospital at Camp Fulton, Kansas. Some believe the Spanish flu may have had its origins here. Photo: US Army- wikicommons

The flu came in waves, initially late 1917 and early 1918 with a relativel low death rate, then the second far more deadly wave spread in the fall of 1918, with subsequent wave following as it began to fade

What is unusual is that normally flu has more serious affects on the young and elderly whose immune systems may not be strong, in this case it was the opposite. The flu seemed to carry away adults in the middle. Scientists figure the particular strain caused an over-reaction in immune systems in healthy people causing damage to the lungs. While many survived, some died within hours of developing symptoms, others seemed to be recovering only to relapse and die later. Across Canada, and around the world, many families were left without a breadwinner as the father died, and indeed many children were left withour parents at all.

Alberta phone operators wearing masks 1918: Photo Glenbow Archives

The flu came in waves, initially late 1917 and early 1918 with a relatively low death rate, then the second far more deadly wave spread in the fall of 1918, with subsequent waves as it subsided greatly in 1919, but with cases continuing in following years until the mid 1920’s

The 1918 Spanish Flu remains one of the worst pandemics in history.

Additional information
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
aerial view of mega house on former farmland, Richmond British Columbia
Environment, International, Politics

Name-calling: spat over pipeline turns nasty, personal

2017 cigarette package proposal for plain packaging in Canada..
RCI | Français

L’intimidation en raison du surpoids cause de graves problèmes à l’adolescence

RCI | Español

El lobo de la escritora Martha Bátiz ahora habla en francés

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播 2018/ 05 /18-19-20

العربية | RCI

تورونتو الكبرى: ما مسار السوق العقارية؟