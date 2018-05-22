Montreal Vandals Deface Statues Again

This weekend marked the annual long weekend in Canada known as Victoria Day. It’s a holiday on the last Monday of May closest to Queen Victoria’s birthday of May 24th. 1819. It is also the date to officially mark the birthday of the current sovereign and has been celebrated in Canada since 1845, It is generally unofficially considered the start of summer in Canada.

In March, vandals sprayed paint on two Queen Victoria statues in Montreal, days before the city’s annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

Now again in the dark of night, a person or persons unknown in the days before the Victoria Day holiday, have sloshed paint on the statues.

The annonymouse person(s) calling themselves the Henri Paul Anti-Monarchy Brigade issued a statement saying the statues represent a number of “crimes” of the monarchy including mass murders, massacres terror and so on.

In a closing statement the reference is made that Henri Paul was the driver of the car in which Princess Diana was killed, then adding that “every member of the monarchy deserves a drunk French driver.

The vandalism will cost all taxpayers a substantial amount of money to clean once again

