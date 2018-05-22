Duke and Duchess of Sussex reason for gift to Canadian youth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling in to their new titles, and new life together.

The wedding in Windsor this past weekend was another globally televised event for the British Royal Family.

When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, guests and well-wishers were asked to donate to a charity of their choice, in lieu of gifts to the royal couple.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s office released a statement confirming the gift to Jumpstart. In the hour following the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

“To celebrate their union, Canada will donate $50,000 to Jumpstart, a Canadian charity dedicated to making play and sports more accessible to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Since 2005, Jumpstart has helped more than 1.6 million children of all abilities get out on the field and be part of a team.”

Duchess, Countess and Baroness

Meghan Markle, the American actor originally from Los Angeles, made her home in Toronto for the past several years while starring in the TV drama “Suits”/

In that time she became good friends with the Mulroney family. Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto stylist, is married to Ben Mulroney, a TV host and son of former Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney.

Jessica Mulroney is said to have helped with the wedding plans and her three children were part of the wedding party.

Prince Harry was granted two other titles on the occasion of his marriage. He is now also the Earl of Dumbarton, in Scotland, and Baron Kilkeel, of Kilkeel in the County of Down, Northern Ireland.

So Meghan Markle is now a Countess and Baroness, as well as a Duchess.