Canadian-owned gold mine closes, Guatemalans seek help

Goldcorp and the Guatemalan government must be made accountable for future human rights and environmental harms following the closure of the Marlin gold mine in western Guatemala, says a Guatemalan human rights defender seeking support in Canada.

Sister Maudilia Lopez Cordona is travelling to several cities to tell Canadians about the impact of the closure of the mine and “the ways in which Goldcorp and its subsidiary, Montana Exploradora have and have not fulfilled their commitments to the 18 indigenous communities impacted by the mine.”

Pollution, injury concerns flagged

There are concerns about pollution from the mine and who will clean it up, as well as what will happen to people who have been injured in conflicts about the mine. Some members of the community allege the company has violated their human rights.

Maudilia will share how Indigenous people living near the mine “are bracing themselves for a new wave of economic, environmental, labour and social impacts they expect will result from the closure of the mine.” Her tour is being facilitated by Amnesty International Canada.