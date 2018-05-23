Manitoba's Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Chief Nelson Genaille says no homes have burned in the community so far. Nearly 700 people were forced from their homes due to nearby forest fires. (Anne Bourassa/Facebook/CBC)

Manitoba First Nations angry over delayed evacuation

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 23 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Manitoba is now dealing with rescue missions to save First Nations people from dangerous forest fires.

There were 160 forest fires burning in the central-Canadian province in this first heat wave of the spring.

Rain is in the forecast but in the meantime more than 600 people are gathered in a school gym, in one community, many with water-soaked cloths over their faces to help them cope with the smoke.

Manitoba Chief Nelson Genaille says three water bombers and a helicopter were brought in to fight the fire Sunday. (Anne Bourassa/CBC)

A group of Indigenous leaders who were part of what was described as a “chaotic” and “stressful” evacuation, held a new conference in Winnipeg this afternoon to condemn the response of the provincial and federal governments.

All non-Indigenous people had been airlifted out of the community.

By late Sunday evening a limited evacuation began, with the elderly, people with medical conditions and those with young children.

Many people stayed behind to help fight the fires, as others took to roadways and highways heading to The Pas, Brandon and Winnipeg.

The Red Cross is assisting people with food and shelter until they can return home.

