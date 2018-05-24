The Canada Jay is not shy and will land right on your camera even without the temptation of food. (Gord Belyea)

Canada jay gets its fitting name back

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 24 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadian birders are rejoicing that the Canada jay has finally had its name restored because they say the bird epitomizes the Canadian identity and it could help their campaign to have it named Canada’s national bird.

David Bird says the Canada Jay is typically Canadian: ‘You’ve got smart, you’ve got friendly and you’ve got hardy. That’s Canadian!’ (Marcel Gabhauer)

Among the smartest of birds

“(The name) perfectly typifies the Canadian personality,” says David Bird, emeritus professor of wildlife biology at McGill University. “It’s an extremely friendly bird. It’ll land on your head, your camera lens, on your hand without even being prompted by food. So, they’re very trusting.

“They’re extremely hardy. They don’t migrate in the winter time like most birds do, like the common loon. They stay year-round and they actually breed at temperatures sometimes at -30 degrees (Celsius).

“And thirdly, they’re a member of the corvid family. That’s the crows, the magpies, the jays and the ravens which makes them basically part of the smartest birds on the planet.

Listen
Two Canada jays.

‘Hmm…. looks cute.’ Yes, they might mate even in the freezing cold. (Dan Strickland)

They even gave it an American spelling!

The Canada jay had been called just that beginning in the early 1800s.  The bird’s name was changed erroneously in 1957 to gray jay, and adding insult to injury, using the U.S. spelling of ‘gray’ as opposed to the Canadian ‘grey.’ This was discovered  through dogged research by ornithologist Dan Strickland.

After vigorous lobbying, the North American Classification Committee of the American Ornithological Society was convinced to change the name back to Canada jay and will publish the decision in July 2018.

The birds, yes, but ornithologists don’t yet have the government eating out of their hands. (Dan Strickland)

A good way to celebrate the Year of the Bird, suggest birders

David Bird and others have been lobbying the Canadian government to name a national bird and that it be the Canada jay. The Royal Canadian Geographical Society went ahead and had its own contest to have people pick a national bird and the Canada jay eventually won. But the Canadian government has, so far, said it has no plans to adopt new national symbols.

But Bird is not deterred. He says it would be a perfect time for the government to state an intention to name the Canada jay the national bird because 2018 has been declared the Year of the Bird and Canada will host the International Ornithological Congress in Vancouver from August 19 to 26.

David Bird will continue to lobby the Canadian government to make the Canada jay the national bird. (Jack Barclay)

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
a photo of a larger commercial type drone with camera
aerial view of mega house on former farmland, Richmond British Columbia
Aecon is involved in many major construction and maintenance projects, some of which could be classed as sensitive to national security
Economy, International, Politics

Chinese takeover of Canadian firm blocked

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Former revolutionary, refugee, author speaks at immigration museum

Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Toronto to protect sunlight downtown

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

'Newfoundland Curse' lifted: researchers win GG Award

RCI | Français

« Fermer la porte à double tour » aux garderies privées au Québec ?

RCI | Español

¿Y si la principal teoría sobre el Alzheimer es errónea?

RCI | 中文

亚洲文化月：看加拿大的亚裔混血一族

مرشحة الحزب الليبرالي عن دائرة سان لوران مروه رزقي التي كانت من أوائل من تصدوا للملاذات الضريبية/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

مروه رزقي: من المحاسبة الضريبية إلى الندوة البرلمانية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump annule son sommet avec Kim Jong-un12 baleines noires aperçues dans la zone fermée à la pêcheTrudeau à La Malbaie: « la sécurité des participants et citoyens une priorité » Huit femmes dénoncent les inconduites sexuelles de Morgan FreemanLes libéraux ontariens accusent Doug Ford d’avoir recruté des membres illégalementLe missile qui a abattu le vol MH17 en Ukraine provenait d'une brigade russe, conclut l'enquêteDes tracts distribués à Plattsburgh encouragent les demandeurs d'asile à aller au CanadaDes cellules organisatrices dans l’embryonPlainte contre des naturopathes britanno-colombiens qui prétendent guérir l’autismeL'ex-entraîneur de gymnastique Michel Arsenault absent à sa comparution
Mysterious brain injuries at embassies may be linked to common ultrasonic devicesShadowy social media ads could influence Irish abortion vote, watchdog saysTrudeau says threatened U.S. auto tariffs based on flimsy logicMorgan Freeman apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegationsArrested Development co-stars apologize to Jessica Walter amid interview backlashSelf-driving Uber was aware of pedestrian but didn't stop, probe on fatal Arizona crash findsCanada still interested in trade with China after killing Aecon deal: BainsDoug Ford recorded trying to sell 'bogus' Ontario PC memberships, Liberals allegeNewfoundland woman bound, gagged at work in Scottish whistleblower scandal2018 hurricane season will active but 'not as busy' as 2017, says forecast