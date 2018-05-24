G7 meeting in Canada, Trudeau defends costs

Meeting with reporters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the heavy costs of hosting the G7 meeting in a small town in the province of Quebec on June 8-9, 2018. Because Canada holds the G7 presidency this year, the government has budgeted $600 million for all summit-related events.

Trudeau told reporters it’s important for leaders of industrialized counties to meet in a relaxed setting. La Malbaie is beautiful. It is situated on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River and the hotel–Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu– has historical significance. Trudeau told reporters he chose it because of fond memories from his experience there as a child and later, as a family man.

Trudeau says the G7 meetings will focus on economic benefits for women and girls around the world.

From Canadian Press