Canadians say zoos and aquaria are useful, but not in the keeping of dolphins and whales

Orca at Marineland 2017; The private zoo and aquarium in Niagara Falls has seen a number of protests and legal challenges. A poll shows most Canadians are in favour of such facilities, but not the keeping the of cetaceans. Photo CBC

Canadians say zoos, aquariums ok, but not for dolphins, whales

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 25 May, 2018

The issue of animals in captivity has become a thorny one in recent years, especially in relation to cetaceans, (dolphins, whales)

In Canada, only two facilities house cetaceans, Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and the Vancouver Aquarium in British Columbia.

Both have seen protests and legal challenges.

Several protesters stand outside the Bowmanville (Ontario) Zoo in December 2015 after a private video seemed to show the owner whipping a tiger in training. Photo: CBC

In January, the Vancouver Aquarium said it would no longer house cetaceans except for rescue of injured animals, which would be released after rehabilitation.

A recent poll of Canadians showed that for the most part, there is a positive opinion of such institutions by a ratio of about 2-1.

Some 47% said keeping cetaceans should be banned, 21% responded that it should be allowed.

Opinions on zoos and aquariums also seems to be affected by visits to such operations. People who have visited an aquarium within the past six months tended more towards the opinion that keeping cetaceans should be allowed.

The poll showed  nine in ten (89%) who had visited a zoo or aquarium within the past six months said they are an important part of wildlife conservation efforts for species at risk.

Indeed a substantial majority indicated that having a zoo or aquarium in their community makes it a better place to live.

As to whether people can get the same value and knowledge of species from TV or media, or from actually visiting a zoo or aquarium, most (56%) say the media can’t provide the same value as they get from a real life experience that such institutions provide.

