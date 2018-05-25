Two snow leopard cubs are said to be in excellent health two weeks after their birth on May 7, 2018. ( Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

Snow leopard cubs born at Winnipeg zoo

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 25 May, 2018

The Assiniboine Park Zoo in western Canada announced that snow leopard Batu gave birth to two cubs on May 7, 2018 and they are in excellent health. The snow leopards are part of a special program by accredited North American zoos and aquariums that oversees the population management of threatened and endangered species.

Close-up cub's face.

Only photos for now. Assuming all goes well, the public should get to see the new cubs in July or August. (Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

The cubs are said to have been bonding with mom over the last two weeks. They passed a veterinary check-up yesterday with flying colours. They will spend a few more weeks growing and getting stronger before they will be allowed outdoors.

There is no firm date for when the public will get to see them, but it is expected to be during the summer months, probably July or August.

