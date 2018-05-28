The vaccine against human papillomavirus helps protect people from several cancers, and new research shows it will not affect their chances of getting an autoimmune disorder. (John Amis/AP Photo/file)

HPV vaccine is again scientifically proven to be safe: study

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 28 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadian research shows getting inoculated against the human papillomavirus does not increase the chance of getting an autoimmune disorder such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis or Bell’s palsy. Some people continue to question the safety of vaccinations in general, in spite of overwhelming scientific evidence that proves they carry very little risk and huge benefits.

In this case, a study by the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences looked at the records of almost 181,000 girls who were given the HPV vaccine between 2007 and 2013 in the province of Ontario. Only 681 were later diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and that is similar to the proportion found among girls who did not get the vaccine. So, the study shows the vaccine made no difference in the chances a person would develop an autoimmune disorder.

The vaccine to prevent HPV is often given to Canadian girls and is increasingly provided for boys too. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo/file)

Cases of cancer caused by HPV increased

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection around the world affecting between half and three-quarters of sexually active people. Most infections don’t cause symptoms and often they disappear on their own. However, HPV is linked with several oral cancers as well as cancers of the penis, vagina, vulva, cervix and anus. It also can cause genital warts and lesions in the upper respiratory tract.

In Canada, the proportion of oral cancers caused by HPV increased by about 50 per cent between 2000 and 2012. The Canadian Cancer Society reported that in 2012, 1,335 Canadians were diagnosed in 2012 with HPV-related oral cancer and 372 died from it.

Vaccination recommended for all young people

For over a decade, there have been campaigns to vaccinate Canadian girls against HPV before they become sexually active and several provinces have expanded them to include boys. Adult women in Canada are routinely tested for cervical cancer to catch any tumors early. Use of condoms can help lower the risk of HPV transmission.

The study was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
a photo of a larger commercial type drone with camera
Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

HPV vaccine is again scientifically proven to be safe: study

RCI | Français

« Vendetta » : ballet et mafia au féminin

RCI | Español

Museo del Holocausto en Montreal

RCI | 中文

特朗普这一刀若砍下加拿大汽车业危了

ىسيا سيدهوم (في الوسط) خلال مباراة بين فريقي الجزائر والسينيغال لكرة القدم النسويّة/Hocine Zine El Abidine/Hocine Zine El Abidineالعربية | RCI

آسيا سيدهوم من كيبيك إلى المنتخب النسوي الجزائري لكرة القدم