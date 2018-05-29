Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Natural Resources Minister James Carr speak at the National Press Theatre during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 29 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy the existing Trans Mountain pipeline and infrastructure related to the controversial expansion project to transport crude from Alberta’s oilsands to the coast of British Columbia, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Tuesday.

Ottawa has reached an agreement with Kinder Morgan to immediately restart construction on the expansion project that is expected to nearly triple the capacity of the existing pipeline, which has been in operation since 1953, Morneau said in a joint press conference with Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr in Ottawa.

To ensure that construction work on the $7.4 billion project, which was approved by the Trudeau Liberals in November 2016, is restarted immediately, the federal will guarantee financing for the 2018 summer construction season, through a loan guarantee from Export Development Canada, Morneau said.

“The Trans Mountain expansion project is of vital interest to Canada and to Canadians,” Morneau said. “Our government’s position is clear: it must be built and it will be built.”

The project will sustain thousands of well-paying jobs and ensure that Canadian oil products can be sold on world markets at fair prices, Morneau said.

‘A fair price’

Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project’s Westeridge loading dock, at centre with green tanks, is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on November 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The government expects to sell the pipeline back to private investors once the expansion project is complete.

“This $4.5-billion investment represents a fair price for Canadians and for shareholders of the company and will allow the project to proceed under the ownership of a crown corporation,” Morneau said.

The federal government and Alberta government will offer financial security, or indemnification against any ongoing political risk, to the new investors.

He would not say, however, how much the federal government expects to spend on the expansion of the 1,150-kilometre pipeline that currently carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day from northern Alberta to the oil terminal in Burnaby, a suburb of Vancouver.

The transaction presents a “sound investment opportunity,” Morneau insisted, adding that the government has done its due diligence on possible construction costs.

The project will not have a fiscal impact on federal treasury and the government expects to recoup all its investments through tolls paid by oil companies to use the pipeline to move their products to world markets, he said.

“Many investors have already expressed interest in the project, including Indigenous groups, Canadian pension funds and others,” Morneau said.

Morneau did not say, however, what would happen if the government can’t find a private buyer or buyers for the completed expansion project.

Fierce opposition

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, centre, is arrested by RCMP officers after joining protesters outside Kinder Morgan’s facility in Burnaby, B.C., on March 23, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Morneau’s and Carr’s press conference came following and early morning cabinet meeting in which Morneau briefed the Liberal government about the details of his plan. Morneau said cabinet approved the move, which now is before the company’s shareholders.

This decision comes days before Kinder Morgan’s May 31 deadline to get reassurance that the pipeline can go ahead.

The pipeline expansion project has faced intense opposition from the British Columbia government, environmental activists and many Indigenous groups, who are worried about the potential for oil spills in vital land and marine habitat, as well as increased tanker traffic in the narrow waterway off the coast of Burnaby, B.C.

Reacting to the government announcement, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday he remains concerned about “catastrophic consequences of a diluted bitumen spill in British Columbia regardless the owner of the pipeline.”

The B.C. government will continue opposing the project through all the legal means at its disposal, Horgan said.

Carr insisted, however, that the plan does not sacrifice the environment for the economic benefits.

“The majority of Canadians support this project,” Carr said. “The majority of Canadians understand that we are in transition to a clean growth century and we will not get there overnight but we will get there.”

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said the Liberal plan sent a terrible message to foreign investors.

“This is a very sad day for Canada’s energy sector,” said Scheer, who leads Canada’s official opposition. “The message that is being sent to the world that in order to get a big project built in this country the federal government has to nationalize a huge aspect of it.”

Kinder Morgan said the federal proposal represents the best way forward for shareholders and Canadians.

“The outcome we have reached represents the best opportunity to complete Trans Mountain Expansion Project and thereby realize the great national economic benefits promised by that project,” said in a statement chairman and CEO Steve Kean.

“Our Canadian employees and contractors have worked very hard to advance the project to this critical stage, and they will now resume work in executing this important Canadian project.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley called the deal “a major step forward for all Canadians.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
a photo of a larger commercial type drone with camera
wearing formal dress, theatre goers are evacuated from the grounds of the Festival Theatre in Stratford Ontario
Arts and Entertainment, International

Canadian wins International 'Timbersports' title

RCI | Français

Pourquoi des milliers d’enfants de l’Amérique centrale fuient-ils?

RCI | Español

Los inmigrantes mexicanxs en Canadá entre fronteras flexibles y múltiples

RCI | 中文

这两位联邦议员的嘴仗离不开种族问题

العربية | RCI

هل يستفيد النظام السوري من رئاسة مؤتمر نزع السلاح في جنيف، وكيف؟