After steel and aluminum Trump takes aim at Canada’s agriculture sector

A day after the United States slapped punitive tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Canada’s agricultural trade policies.

In a blustery Tweet on Friday, Trump criticized Canada’s supply management system that limits imports of certain agricultural products such as dairy and poultry.

Trump demanded Canada open up its markets and take down trade barriers.

“Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade!” Trump tweeted. “They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?”

Trump’s tweet comes a day after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced tariffs of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on imported aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, citing national security interests.

Canada retaliated by imposing duties of up to $16.6 billion on a long list of American product from flat-rolled steel to playing cards.

“These tariffs are totally unacceptable,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “For 150 years, Canada has been America’s most steadfast ally. Canadians have served alongside Americans in two world wars and in Korea. From the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of Afghanistan, we have fought and died together.”