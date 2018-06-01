Redfish stocks are starting to make a comeback after they collapsed in the 1990s dealing a severe blow to Canada’s Atlantic fishing industry. (R. Larocque/DFO)

Redfish plan absent, maintain fishing quotas, demand conservationists

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 1 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Oceana Canada is calling on the Canadian government to maintain current fishing quotas after a process to manage redfish in the Gulf of St. Lawrence failed. It wants the government to redouble its efforts to deliver a plan to rebuild the stocks.

Fishery collapsed in 1990s

The redfish fishery was one of Atlantic Canada’s largest groundfish fisheries but it collapsed in the 1990s due to overfishing. This added to the devastation of the eastern Canadian fishing industry caused by the collapse of Northern cod stocks.

Redfish have recently shown signs of recovery and the government had planned to develop a strategy for rebuilding the stock and harvesting some of the fish. There were five long-term management options that Oceana Canada says included a science-based, harvest control rule to ensure the stock recovered.

Plans to recover redfish stocks were discussed with members of indigenous groups, industry and the government department responsible for fisheries. (ROPOS/Oceana Canada/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Rebuilding plan called off

However, conservationists say “the process collapsed when new untested harvest advice was tabled by industry” and the government said it would not pursue a rebuilding plan.

Mandatory rebuilding plans work, say conservationists

Oceana Canada notes that its 2017 fisheries audit revealed that Canadian fisheries are in trouble. It says only one third of the stocks are considered healthy and 13 per cent are in critical condition.

It adds that successful rebuilding of fish stocks occurs in places where rebuilding plans are made mandatory for overfished stocks, as happened in the United States 20 years ago.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Electric snowmobile created in Canada generates huge interest

RCI | Français

Spécial immigration et intégration au Québec

RCI | Español

Castor Cibernético del primero, 2 y 3 de junio 2018

RCI | 中文

从橘汁、酸奶到割草机：加美贸易战开打，加拿大消费者中枪

العربية | RCI

موسيقيو العالم يقدّمون مهرجانهم الأول في مونتريال