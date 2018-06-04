Maple syrup harvest is down due to poor weather

Maple syrup producers in the province of Quebec say they have had a poor season and will have to tap into reserves to keep prices down and avoid shortages. Quebec produces about 72 per cent of the world’s maple syrup, while the rest of Canada produces eight per cent and the U.S., the remainder.

The federation representing 13,700 producers says they placed 46.8 million taps into trees to collect the sap that is boiled down to make the distinctive syrup. But they only yielded 1.14 kilograms per tap, which is low compared to other years. The lowest yields were in the eastern part of the province where spring came late, the weather was very cold and there was abundant snow.

Harvests vary greatly

The total production for 2018 was 53.52 million kilograms. Last year, a record 69 million kilograms of syrup were produced

Maple harvests can vary greatly year to year and stores are set aside to counter the fluctuations. Between 2003 and 2007 the reserves were wiped out after a series of relatively poor harvests, report Canadian Press.