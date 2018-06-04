Ottawa designates 2 more lighthouses as heritage sites

The Liberal government added Monday two additional lighthouses in Atlantic Canada to its list of federally protected heritage sites under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act.

The newest designations include the Bayswater Lighthouse, a traditional square tapered wooden tower, located along the Saint John River in the village of Bayswater, New Brunswick, as well as the Isaacs Harbour Lighthouse, a combined residence and lighthouse located in Guysborough County, on the southeast coast of Nova Scotia.

“More than just beacons for navigation, heritage lighthouses are an integral part of the maritime identity of Canadians,” Liberal MP for Fundy Royal Alaina Lockhart said in a statement. “The Bayswater Lighthouse has been in the community since 1914 and I am delighted with the fact that it is now designated a heritage lighthouse.”

The lighthouse served traffic along the Saint John River including a ferry, recreational, fishing and touring vessels, Lockhart said.

“Lighthouses have long graced Canada’s rugged coastlines and majestic shores,” Liberal MP for Cape Breton – Canso Rodger Cuzner said in a statement. “The Isaacs Harbour Lighthouse is a treasured symbol of our community.”

The heritage lighthouse designation will ensure that the Isaacs Harbour Lighthouse, which was established to aid the fishing, shipbuilding and gold mining industries in Nova Scotia, will be protected for generations, Cuzner said.

Since the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act was passed by the previous Conservative government 10 years ago, 97 lighthouses in eight provinces have been designated for protection as heritage sites and the list is expected to grow, officials said.

Among the 97 heritage lighthouses, 42 are to be managed by the federal government and 55 are to be managed by new, non-federal owners, officials said.