Bus crash leaves one Chinese tourist dead, 23 injured

It’s not known what caused a tour bus to veer off a highway in Ontario on June 4, 2018 and crash into a rock formation. A 54-year old man died, 23 others are critically injured and of them, four are in critical condition.

The tour bus was carrying a driver, a guide and 35 tourists from China. The accident occurred near Prescott, about 100kilometres south of the capital Ottawa. Officials from the Chinese embassy visited the injured in hospital and are notifying families.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has made it clear that it expects the travel agency to assume responsibility and take care of medical treatment and compensation for the travellers.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.