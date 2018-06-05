Ottawa grants extension for inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls

The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is getting an additional six months to complete its work, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Carolyn Bennett announced Tuesday.

The inquiry will have until April 30, 2019 to complete its work and deliver its final report, instead of the initial deadline of Nov. 1, Bennett said.

The inquiry will also get an additional two months, until June 30, 2019, to wind down its work.

“The government of Canada is committed to ending the ongoing national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” Bennett told reporters in Ottawa. “Ending the unacceptable rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls, and finding the answers that their families deserve is a priority.”

The announcement comes following a request in March by inquiry officials for a two-year extension and about $50 million in additional funding to allow the commission to complete its work.

The Liberal government had initially earmarked $53.8 million and two years for the inquiry to complete its work.

‘Profound disappointment’

In a statement released to the media, the inquiry commissioners expressed their “profound disappointment” with “the extremely limited extension.”

“The systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ people are rooted in 500 years of colonization,” Chief Commissioner Marion Buller said in a statement. “The families and survivors who have shared their truths have informed all Canadians about this national tragedy.”

In seeking a two year extension the commissioners were striking a balance between the urgency of the issues and the need to do this work thoroughly, Buller said.

“Now we believe political expediency has been placed before the safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ people,” Buller said.

The priority for the extension will be to finish gathering statements from the more than 500 family members and survivors already registered and waiting to share their stories, said Commissioner Qajaq Robinson.

“The timeline severely limits the capacity of the national inquiry to adequately engage those who have been marginalized due to incarceration, homelessness, or human trafficking, and those who are currently living in violent circumstances,” said Robinson.

The inquiry will also not be able to conduct regional institutional and expert hearings which would have allowed for regional examination of these issues, Robinson added.

Extensive consultations

Bennett said the government conducted extensive discussions with survivors and family members and Indigenous organizations, and provinces and territories over the commission’s two-year extension request.

“Based on those discussions, we found support for giving the inquiry more time to submit its final report but little support for the commission’s mandate to extend beyond the next election,” Bennett said.

The inquiry’s interim report, released in November, called for an investigative body to re-open existing cold cases and for an expansion of an existing support program for those who testify.

The government says it will spend $9.6 million over five years to support the RCMP’s new National Investigative Standards and Practices Unit, and will fund a review of police policies and practices regarding their relations with Indigenous Peoples.

An additional $21.3 million will be provided to expand health support provided by the inquiry.

With files from The Canadian Press