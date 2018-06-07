The MS St Louis. a dark chapter in history. Photo: wiki commons

Canada History, 7 June 1939: the Tragedy of the MS St Louis

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The MS St Louis was a smallish, but well-appointed trans-Atlantic passenger liner  of the Hamburg-America line.

In 1939 it was already clear to the Jewish population in Germany that they weren’t welcome and things could get much worse. It was also fairly evident to governments abroad, especially after the infamous “Kristallnacht” of  a year earlier in which thousands of Jewish shops were vandalised and 91 Jews were killed by paramilitary brown shirts and mobs in Germany.

In May, over 1,000 passengers, mostly German Jews, boarded the ship in Hamburg, with landing visas for the Cuba stopover and entry papers to the U.S.

It was a pleasant trip for most, but upon arrival in Cuba, clouds of concern began for the passengers. Cuba refused to let them land, eventually only 28 were able to get off, with one more taken to hospital.

Jewish refugees aboard the MS St. Louis who had been refused permission to land, attempt to communicate with friends and relatives in Cuba, who were permitted to approach the docked vessel in small boats, June 3, 1939. Photo: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum/National Archives and Records

The ship remained in harbour for a week, before authorities ordered the ship with its 907 Jewish passengers to leave on June 2.

The German captain, Gustav Schroeder, then headed toward the Florida coast only to find U.S coast guard ships preventing the ship from entering U.S. waters in spite of the fact the passengers had entry papers.  A plea by the ship’s passengers to President Roosevelt, along with other requests from prominent American citizens. But the answer remained that the ship would not land its Jewish passengers.

Canada says no

With no alternative, the ship headed north on an eventual course back to Europe.

The course would take it not that far from the Canadian coast.

Many prominent Canadians knowing of the situation telegraphed a petition to Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie-King to “forthwith offer to the 907 homeless exiles on board the Hamburg American ship St. Louis sanctuary in Canada”.

He in turn referred the issue to other members of his cabinet. But the government was not sitting and many important officials were not available. Director of Immigration Frederick Blair wrote that an Order-in-Council would be needed to allow entry, but this was not possible due to the decisional vacuum in Ottawa, adding there might be a backlash to a large-scale admission of Jews.

The Prime Minister said in a Toronto synagogue in May that he would apologise on the floor of the Commons for the turning back of the ship in 1939. Photo: CBC

The ship did not make a formal request to land, but due to misinformation on immigration policy, dithering, and a general anti-semitic attitude on June 7 1939, word went out that the ship would not be invited to land.

One of the most often cited quotes is that of Blair who also wrote during the St. Louis crisis: “It is manifestly impossible for any country to open its doors wide enough to take in the hundreds of thousands of Jewish people who want to leave Europe: the line must be drawn somewhere”.

The ship sailed back across the Atlantic where the passengers were given sanctuary in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK. However, hundreds were trapped when the Nazis overran Europe and 254 were murdered in the Holocaust.

This year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised earlier this year that his government would make an official apology to the Jewish community for the June 7th decision not to offer sanctuary.

additional information

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Entre Parents: simplifier la vie aux nouveaux arrivants

RCI | Español

Sobre el aumento de la esperanza de vida y el envejecimiento en Canadá

RCI | 中文

加拿大护士不好当：工作时间长，压力大，有时还被患者打

العربية | RCI

حوار حول "الإسلام واختبار الديمقراطية"