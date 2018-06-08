G7 protests: so far so good, but

G7 leaders meeting near Quebec City

Major political gatherings are typically the site also of major and often destructive protests.

Given the possible threat of terrorist action, and the known violence of some groups of protesters, the police and security presence is massive in the provincial capital and meeting area about 140 km further up the St Lawrence at the town of La Malbaie.

Many in Quebec City recall the protests in 2001 at the Summit of the Americas which resulted in a great deal of damage to property by protesters.

The provincial government and the Quebec Assembly building has also shut down for security reasons.

Due to police blocking access to the meeting site upriver, any businesses in Quebec City have boarded up their windows and closed for today and the weekend.

“Prepare for War”

Prior to the meetings one known extreme leftist and Quebec separatist group the ‘Reseau de Resistance du Quebecois” held workshops in Montreal for protesters under the headline “prepare for war”. The workshops however were mostly to inform of rights.

On the eve of the meeting, demonstrations were held in Quebec City which were generally without incident other than some flag burning and street marches of about 500 people.

Three people were arrested, one for a weapon, another for an incendiary device, and a third for making threats on the internet.

Today however the situation might be different as groups have called for disruption of the meetings, beginning earlier today with an attempt to block the route leading to Malbaie and the meeting site.

CBC video of march (after commercial)

