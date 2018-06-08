Climate action announced for smallest province

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island have pledged $47.8 million to tackle climate change and to help Canadians save money and reduce energy waste. Some of the money will go to improving energy efficiency in homes, businesses, industries, industries and farm operations. There will also be an effort to reduce carbon pollution in the forestry sector.

Instant rebates will be offered on the purchase and installation of energy-efficient products. Industries will be encouraged to switch to more efficient fuels and processes. Plans will be put in place to increase innovation and more efficient farming systems.

Carbon storage will be encouraged through conversion and development of new forests on idle and less productive agricultural land.

Several other provinces have created tax and other incentives to encourage the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions .

Prince Edward Island has set a target of reducing its carbon emission to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.