The LINK Online June 8-9-10, 2018

Ontario provincial election:

Canada’s most populous province has a new government and a new leader.

After 15 years governing Ontario, Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal party was soundly defeated, so much so that with only seven seats it no longer even rates official party status.

In it’s stead comes the provincial Progressive Conservative party under populist Doug Ford. The change has big implications for other provinces and for Justin Trudeau federally who has lost an ally.

Lynn speaks with Jordan Press, parliamentary reporter with the news wire service The Canadian Press.

Cannabis; projected as a $7 billion industry in 2019

A new study shows that with legalisation which could happen later this summer or early fall, could end up being a major industry in Canada.

The study says once recreational use in legal in Canada, the industry could be worth up to $7 billion. However, it says legalisation will not totally eliminate the black market and criminal elements.

Marc spoke with professor Emeritus Bill Bogart of the Faculty of Law, University of Windsor author of the book “Off The Street: Legalizing Drugs”

Humanitarian agencies call for Canada to spend millions to educate girls.

One of the Trudeau government’s election pledges was to empower women. Now a group of Canadian humanitarian agencies is calling on the Prime Minister to back up that promise with action..and money.

Trudeau has also indicated that investing in girl’s education, especially in crisis situations, is important in achieving gender equality and will be one his priorities at the G7.

The Canadian aid groups want Trudeau to contribute $500 million over the next three years towards setting up a global fund dedicated to education programs for girls.

International NGOs hope to raise $1.3 billion US over the next three years to support education for 3.7 million children in crisis, with a special emphasis on educating girls/

Levon spoke with David Morley, president and CEO of UNICEF Canada.

