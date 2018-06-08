Wild west food at the Calgary Stampede

Emphasis on the wild

One of the summer’s premier entertainment and sporting events in all of N.America is the annual Calgary Stampede. This year the event billed as “the Greatest outdoor show on Earth” runs from July 6 to 15.

With the biggest purse rodeo and all those arena events, there’s just a huge variety of entertainment, related special events, a midway, and of course lots of food.

Often unusual, even strange foods, and this year is no different

Each year, the food gets a bit further afield. This year 50 new foods will be added to the typical menus.

This year there are giant squid brochettes, kangaroo burgers (rarely served outside of Australia), cricket cheese sandwich, wine-infused deep-fried cake, goats head soup, the perennial favourite, “prairie oysters” (bull testicles) then back to crickets for a cricket caramel apple, and lots lots more.

Last year some 1.2 million people visited the show.

