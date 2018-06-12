Fathers work, but are more involved at home: analysis

A study of the government statistics shows that a growing number of fathers are involved in their child’s early years and they are more likely to assume household responsibilities than in the past. The non-profit Vanier Institute of the Family found that in 2016, 91 per cent of fathers in couples were employed. This compared to only 82 per cent of fathers heading single-parent families.

In Canada, employees are eligible for parental leave for the birth of a child. The government will pay 55 per cent of a parent’s salary (up to a maximum amount) for 35 week’ leave from work or 33 per cent for 61 weeks.

Quebec dads more likely to claim

In 2016, new and expectant fathers inside the province of Quebec were about six times more likely to report having received or intending to claim such benefits than were fathers in the rest of Canada.

IN 2016, 73 per cent of Canadians said they had asked for flexible work in the past five years. Statistics from 2012 suggest that full-time working fathers with a flexible schedule were more likely to report satisfaction with their work-life balance.

Flex work ‘can play an important role’

The institute concludes that “as fathers manage multiple responsibilities at home, at work and in their communities, parental leave and flexible work arrangements can play an important role in facilitating their growing role in family life.”