Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

House of Commons votes against restoring ties with Iran

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Trudeau government’s surprising decision Tuesday to back a Conservative motion in the House of Commons denouncing Iran puts an end to the Liberals’ quest of normalizing relations with Tehran in the foreseeable future, experts say.

In a reversal of its long-stated goal of improving strained relations with Iran, the Trudeau government voted a motion demanding that Ottawa “immediately cease any and all negotiations or discussions” on restoring diplomatic relations with Tehran.

The strongly worded motion introduced by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Garnett Genuis also condemned Iran “for its ongoing sponsorship of terrorism around the world” and the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for “calling for genocide against the Jewish people.”

It also designated the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “listed terrorist entity” under the Canadian Criminal Code.

The motion also demanded the immediate release of all Canadians and Canadian permanent residents held in Iranian jails, including Maryam Mombeini, the widow of professor Kavous Seyed-Emami, and Saeed Malekpour, who has been imprisoned since 2008.

“Today’s vote condemning the regime and declaration of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity was historic,” Conservative MP and the party’s foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole said Tuesday. “I also want to thank the Liberal government for re-visiting their position on Iran.”

Failed rapprochement

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani walks past the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China’s Shandong Province, Sunday, June 10, 2018. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo)

Thomas Juneau, assistant professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, said while the motion is non-binding, it is politically and symbolically very significant.

“It’s not really plausible for the government two weeks from now to simply reverse that position,” Juneau said. “It doesn’t mean that this is indefinite, it can change, but this is a clear change in position.”

The Liberal support for the Conservative motion shows that the policy of reengaging with Tehran had clearly stalled, he said.

“Not only there is no embassy (in Tehran) today, but there have been no concrete signs of progress,” Juneau said.

“So for the Liberals, because of the many obstacles of trying to re-establish relations, it’s fairly easy to say, ‘Well, we don’t support it anymore,’ which politically is probably more popular than continuing to try to engage with what is clearly a very brutal dictatorship.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to support the Conservative motion on Tuesday was directly motivated by the Membeini case, said a government official speaking on background.

During the federal election in 2015, the Liberals had campaigned on the promise of restoring Canada’s diplomatic ties with Iran that had been severed by the previous Conservative government in 2012.

A Global Affairs Canada official speaking on background, told Radio Canada International that Ottawa sent two diplomatic missions to Iran in May and in October of 2017 to explore the issue of restoring diplomatic ties.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks on the road to restoring diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Tehran was that Iran is listed as a terror supporting country under Canada’s Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, Juneau said.

“Iran had said fairly clearly that it would not accept reopening embassies as long as it was listed as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Juneau said. The Liberal government, on the other hand, had adamantly refused to take Iran off its list, he said.

Fighting for release of Canadians held in Iranian jails

This undated photo provided by the family of the late Iranian-Canadian professor Kavous Seyed-Emami, shows him, right, and his wife, Maryam Mombeini, in an unidentified place in Iran. (Family of Kavous Seyed-Emami via AP)

The other major stumbling block was the fate of Canadians held in Iranian jails.

That issue came to the fore when in January Seyed-Emami died under suspicious circumstances in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison. Iranian authorities claim the prominent environmentalist committed suicide. His wife and two sons don’t believe the official version.

Adam Austen, press secretary of Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, said Canadian officials were “deeply concerned and shocked by his death” and Canada continues to call for answers regarding his death and detention.

Then his widow, Mombeini, also a Canadian citizen, was barred from leaving Iran to return to Canada with the couple’s two adult sons.

“As Minister Freeland has said, including directly to Iran, until Maryam Mombeini is allowed to return home, her freedom will be the only topic of discussion we have with the Iranian government,” Austen said.

Freeland has raised Mombeini’s case at the highest levels, including with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Austen said.

Canada supports Iran nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 8, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst /REUTERS)

Despite the reversal of the policy of seeking the restoration of diplomatic ties with Iran, Canada continues to support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which seeks to curb Iran’s contentious nuclear program, Austen said.

“We have said all along that while the JCPOA is not a perfect deal, it marks a hugely important step forward for global security,” Austen said.

Canada was disappointed when U.S. President Donald Trump announced in May that he is withdrawing from the agreement signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the European Union, Austen said.

At the same time, Canada deeply opposes Iran’s support for terrorist organizations, its threats toward Israel, its ballistic missile program, and its support for the Assad regime in Syria, he said.

In 2016, the Liberal government lifted many of Canadian sanctions imposed on Iran after Tehran signed on to the JCPOA.

But Ottawa maintained some of the sanctions on Iran, including through Canada’s Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA), Austen said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force, a shadowy special forces unit withing the IRGC responsible for operations in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and allegedly in Yemen, is listed as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code of Canada, Austen said.

Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs did not respond to RCI’s request to comment on the matter.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Trees up to 1,000 years old being felled by logging companies in spite of rules against it
Economy, Environment, International, Society

More bad news for Canada's East Coast cod fishery

International, Politics

U.S and N Korea meeting: results?

Arts and Entertainment, International

FIFA World Cup: Canada will co-host 2026 event

RCI | Français

Xalam: le mythique groupe sénégalais est à Montréal

RCI | Español

Canadá, Estados Unidos y México serán los anfitriones del Mundial 2026

RCI | 中文

加美边境美方边检变严

طالبو لجوء اجتازوا الحدود الكندية وهم ينتظرون في مونتريال لحل مشاكلهم والحصول على خدمات/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

خطة حزب المحافظين لملف اللجوء: حل المشكلة وليس إدارة الأزمة