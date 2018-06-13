A column of Yemeni pro-government forces and armoured vehicles arrives in al-Durayhimi district, about nine kilometres south of Hodeidah international airport on June 13, 2018. (Nabil Hassan/AFP/Getty Images)

UAE-led force launches assault on lifeline Yemen port

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

An alliance of Arab states launched an attack on Yemen’s main port city on Wednesday in the largest battle of the war, despite warnings that the operation to capture Hodeida from Iran-backed Houthi risks worsening the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

Arab warplanes and warships pounded Houthi fortifications to support ground operations by foreign and Yemeni troops massed south of the port of Hodeida in operation “Golden Victory”.

Fighting led by forces supported by United Arab Emirates raged near Hodeida airport and al-Durayhmi, a rural area 10 km south of the city, media controlled by the Arab states and their Yemeni allies reported.

Jolien Veldwijk, CARE’s acting country director in Yemen, said there had been more than 30 airstrikes within 30 minutes Wednesday morning around the city.

“Some civilians are entrapped, others forced from their homes,” Veldwijk said. “We thought it could not get any worse, but unfortunately we were wrong.”

Humanitarian lifeline

Yemenis drop off boxes of humanitarian aid provided by the Emirati Red Crescent in the coastal town of Mujailis, south of the city of Hodeida, on June 6, 2018. (Nabil Hassan/AFP/Getty Images)

The offensive risks cutting the lifeline of millions of Yemenis, humanitarian agencies warned.

“Food imports already reached the lowest levels since the conflict started and the price of basic commodities has risen by a third,” Veldwijk said. “We are gravely concerned that parts of the population could experience famine.”

Speaking in Geneva in response to reports that fighting had intensified around Hodeida, UN Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said that it would make aid access even more difficult.

“It’s not just the humanitarian access which has been on and off, but is also more important, access of goods through trade,” Grandi said. “Fuel, food, medicines, at least these three big areas.”

Speaking on Monday, UN relief chief Mark Lowcock told correspondents at UN Headquarters that ninety per cent of the food and medicines that are consumed in Yemen are imported and seventy per cent of those imports go through Hodeida.

According to the UN more than a quarter million people could lose everything, including their lives, if fighting escalates and moves into built-up areas of Hodeida.

A long, violent and bloody fight

Yemeni pro-government forces flash the victory gesture as they arrive in al-Durayhimi district, about nine kilometres south of Hodeida international airport on June 13, 2018. ( Nabil Hassan/AFP/Getty Images)

The civil war in Yemen has already cost the lives of more than 10,000 people. More than 22 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 8 million people already face the risk of starvation.

Thomas Juneau, assistant professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, said he expects the Saudi-led coalition to eventually capture the port city but at great cost.

“The fight to take Hodeida is going to be long, violent and bloody,” said Juneau, who has studied in Yemen.

The pro-government Yemeni forces supported by the UAE are led by a relatively young capable commander, Tarek Saleh, Juneau said. He is the nephew of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh who was killed by his former Houthi allies in December after he betrayed them and switched sides in the bloody conflict.

Saleh, who has sworn to avenge his uncle, has thousands of capable and battle-tested troops at his disposal.

The Houthis, on the other hand will have a difficult time resupplying their troops in Hodeida, Juneau said.

“It’s relatively far away from their core areas in the northwest,” Juneau said. “I drove from the northwest to Hodeida, it’s a difficult and long drive.”

War could get worse

However, losing Hodeida is not going to deal a deathblow for the Houthi movement, he warned.

“The Hodeida port is already severely blockaded by the Saudi-led coalition, so even though the Houthis manage to smuggle in some weapons and food through Hodeida, in practice it’s not that much,” Juneau said. “So it’s not a big loss and politically it’s not their core area.”

The war is far from over even if the Saudi-led coalition manages to capture Hodeida, he said.

“If you look at the battle lines, in almost three years they have not shifted a lot,” Juneau said. “Hodeida changing from the Houthis to the coalition would be one of those rare changes in battle lines, but not a strategic one, not a game-changing one.”

While both the Houthis and the Western- and Saudi-backed government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi profess desire for negotiations, in reality neither they nor the coalition is ready to give up fighting, Juneau said.

“At least for the rest of 2018 I just see this war continuing and if anything, getting worse.”

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Trees up to 1,000 years old being felled by logging companies in spite of rules against it
Economy, Environment, International, Society

More bad news for Canada's East Coast cod fishery

International, Politics

U.S and N Korea meeting: results?

Arts and Entertainment, International

FIFA World Cup: Canada will co-host 2026 event

RCI | Français

Les femmes, les autochtones, les handicapés et les immigrants, essentiels à la nouvelle économie numérique

RCI | Español

El refugiado que llegó a la selección de fútbol y pidió el Mundial en nombre de Canadá

RCI | 中文

大麻上市需谨慎，参议院对“大麻法”提诸多修改要求

العربية | RCI

"دا غاما" تكافىء من تجرأ على خوض اندماج ناجح في كيبيك