Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks after receiving the Foreign Policy's Diplomat of the Year 2018 award on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

Canada confident Italy will eventually ratify CETA, Freeland

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 14 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said Thursday she is confident Italy will eventually ratify a sweeping free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union despite opposition to the deal by the new government in Rome.

She was responding to reports that Italy’s Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said Thursday the Italian government would ask the parliament not to ratify the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) since it does not ensure sufficient protection for the country’s speciality foods.

“We will not ratify the free-trade treaty with Canada because it protects only a small part of our PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products,” Centinaio said in an interview with daily newspaper La Stampa.

“Doubts over this agreement are shared by many of my European colleagues.”

In the 28-member European Union, Italy has the most food products with PDO and PGI labels, including Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma ham.

Cheese corner is pictured at the Eataly food market store in the former Smeraldo teather downtown Milan, Italy, March 20, 2016. (Stefano Rellandini/REUTERS)

Under CETA, Canada has recognised more than 40 Italian PDO and PGI labels out of a total of 292 for the food-obsessed country.

Speaking to reporters in Washington where she’s meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Freeland said CETA was discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the recent G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec.

“I’m confident that we’ll have full ratification in the end and the important thing is this agreement has entered into force as an economic matter,” Freeland said.

The free trade deal entered into provisional force as of September 2017, sweeping away tariffs on 98 per cent of goods.

“The provisional entry into force means that nearly 100 per cent of real economic impact and benefit of CETA is already being felt by Canadians, by Europeans,” Freeland said.

All 28 EU member states must approve the agreement for it to take full effect.

“I would also like to point out that this week brought some good news on CETA front because Austria has now ratified CETA,” Freeland said. “And I’d like to remind people that during the initial CETA process, Austria was one of the European countries that we had to have some good conversations to get them there.”

Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal and Spain have already ratified the agreement.

With files from Reuters

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Trees up to 1,000 years old being felled by logging companies in spite of rules against it
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

The Stopwatch Gang: notorious bank robber, celebrated author dies

Economy, Environment, International, Society

More bad news for Canada's East Coast cod fishery

International, Politics

U.S and N Korea meeting: results?

RCI | Français

Jusqu’à 30 000 $ d’indemnités pour les PME montréalaises touchées par les travaux routiers

RCI | Español

Una promesa cumplida

RCI | 中文

加拿大外长在美国演讲批评其没有遵守自己倡导的国际规则和秩序

العربية | RCI

"دا غاما" تكافىء من تجرأ على خوض اندماج ناجح في كيبيك