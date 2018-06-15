Banksy exhibit in Toronto: one piece missing

Banksy is the name the anonymous British artist responsible for many provocative images, goes by.

An exhibition of his work just opened in Toronto, but the revered street artist was no where to be seen, as far as anyone knows.

He is described on the site for the show as, “prolific as an artist, author, film-maker and social commentator”.

Banksy’s work now commands hefty prices, and the value of the entire exhibit is estimated at more than $35 million (US)

Admission to the show is in keeping with that, at $35 (Cdn).

There are reports a work was stolen from the site.

“We can confirm a piece of art went missing during setup of ‘The Art of Banksy’ exhibition in Toronto. The incident was reported to the police who are currently investigating the disappearance,” Corey Ross, president of Starvox Exhibits, confirmed in a statement Thursday.

“Due to the investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The missing piece is reported to be “Trolley Hunters”, valued at $45.000.

Curated by former agent Steve Lazarides, the touring show was put together with pieces from private collections.

The show continues in Toronto until July 11, 2018.