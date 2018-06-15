Eid toy drive: a new tradition from an old one

Eid al Fitr is the holiday Muslims around the world are celebrating today.

The end of the fasting for the holy month of Ramadan began in Sabreen Abu-Zeyada’s house this morning in Ottawa, with prayers, and then food.

“Usually on Eid Day we make fried tomatoes and salted fish, that’s what we eat for breakfast, and tea, of course”, she said in an interview this afternoon.

Sabreen Abu-Zeyada has a lot of happy memories of the celebrations from her childhood in the United Arab Emirates.

She describes the new clothes, the careful effort taken going to sleep to protect the henna designs on hands and feet for the special occasion, and going to neighbours to share the greetings and collect little gifts of money.

“I remember some Eids we used to have two dresses; one dress for the first day, a second dress for the second day and it seemed to be really, really fun when we were children.” Sabreen said.

The traditions might combine some of the memories Canadians are familiar with in a combination of Christmas and Hallowe’en.

Today as the festivities continued, Sabreen had a little extra joy in her day when some of the neighbouring children she made sure had gifts, arrived at her door to thank her, despite her supposedly anonymous status.

Sabreen Abu-Zeyada has been volunteering and helping others for years, since coming to Canada 28 years ago.

It was her experience helping wrap gifts for a Christmas toy drive in Ottawa that gave her the idea to organise similar efforts for children at Eid..

Originally she had begun by handing out sweets and little trinkets to Muslim children in her neighbourhood, whose parents she knew did not have the means to provide much.

Many are Syrian refugees, who are sending money home to family still trapped in Syria, or in a refugee camp.

“Unfortunately back home in the war zone, you know, some of their families are injured and they have to buy medication and it’s very expensive”. Sabreen says.

This year, another family, two sisters and a brother, wanted to help her in her efforts and they coordinated a Go Fund Me campaign that raised $5000 (Cdn).

Sabreen and her three partners managed to wrap and provide gifts for 140 children. Apparently the Leggo toys were among the most popular this year.

The EY Centre in Ottawa is the gathering place for many families today.

Thousands will drop in, with free admission and free parking, to enjoy the atmosphere which includes a bazaar and amusements and play structures for the kids and lots of treats for everyone.

By month’s end, Sabreen will be meeting again with her new team to make plans for next year’s Eid toy drive.

(With files from CBC)