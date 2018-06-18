Canadian geese, 50 of them, electrocuted

Canadian geese were found floating upside down, dead in the water up the river from Montreal last week.

50 geese were killed in what is suspected to have been a lightening strike, last Thursday, June 14th.

A fisherman, near Contrecoeur, Quebec, made the discovery and eventually both the provincial and federal ministries of flora and fauna were informed.

Stéphane Lair, a veterinarian with the Université de Montréal, found the geese had small lesions in their hearts that suggested a lightning strike.

And the state of decomposition indicated they all died at the same time, he said, which rules out malnutrition or disease.

In an interview with Canadian Press, Lair said an event like this is very rare, but it has been observed before.

“It’s been described, reported, but I can’t remember having seeing it before,” he said.

Water conducting electricity over a vast area left the geese to die with no sign of any localized burns.

Canadian geese, a popular symbol in Canada, are protected by the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

With files from CBC, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press )