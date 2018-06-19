The coast guard vessel Amundsen departed Quebec City for the Arctic on May 25, 2018. (Marc-André Pauzé /CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Central & Arctic Region)

Canadian Coast Guard launches Arctic season

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 19 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

One of seven Canadian coast guard ice breakers, the CCGS Samuel Risley will head for Arctic waters on July 11, 2018 to help resupply the Thule U.S. Air Force base in Greenland. The vessels will do such things as provide safe escorts of ships going through ice-covered waters and assist resupply missions for industry.

The coast guard also provides regular updates about ice conditions and icebreaker operations throughout the shipping season, which is expected to go until late November.

Several international agencies, researchers and partners such as National Defence and the government of the territory of Nunavut will join the icebreakers in new or ongoing scientific projects, technical sea trials and training operations.

