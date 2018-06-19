Toys "R" Us Canada is starting a search for its Next Chief Play Officer, a young person who gets to play with all the coming new toys to evaluate them before they hit the stores. Emile Burridge is the current toy tester and ends his stint after Christmas (CNW Group/Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.

Dream job for a kid

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 19 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Toy tester sought

Toys are big business, so it’s important for manufacturers and retailers to find toys that are likely to please.

One way of course is to give them to kids to play with and get their opinion.

Giant toy retailer Toys R Us-Canada is looking for a new “chief play officer”, The job involves getting deliveries of the hottest new toys and giving his evaluations to parents and gift-givers through online videos and travelling across Canada for personal appearances.

Current Chief Play Officer, Émile Burbidge,started in 2014 and will “retire” at the end of this year after the Christmas toy buying season.

Melanie Teed-Murch, President, Toys “R” Us Canada says. “This is one of the most exciting positions in our company because there is no better way for us to know our consumers and Canadian children than to have one as a trusted advisor. Our current CPO, Émile, has been a great champion of play over the last two years and we are excited to have him help us find the next incredible child to fill the role.”

The search for the next CPO is on, and Canadian parents who think their child has what it takes can submit a video audition before August 21st if they meet the following criteria

-Contestants must be between 10 and 12 years of age at the time of entry.

– must enjoy speaking in front of a camera or a group, be energetic and outgoing, and have a talent for sharing what they love about toys.

-During the video (up to two minutes), contestants must show why they should be Toys “R” Us Canada’s next Chief Play Officer and highlight their favourite toy, game or gadget and what makes it so great.

– If a contestant is bilingual they are encouraged to show off their skills in both English and French.

-All eligible videos will be evaluated based on originality, creativity and enthusiasm.

A short list of ten will be chosen who will travel to company headquarters in Toronto for an in-person audition. The winner gets a one year contract starting on January 1, 2019.

As Emile said, “it’s a dream job”.

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Politics: Looming environmental tax trouble for Trudeau.

Economy, Health, International

Cannabis legalization stalled in the Senate

RCI | Français

Le cinéma canadien : les femmes de plus en plus présentes

RCI | Español

Mayor tasa de epilepsia entre población de Primeras Naciones de Canadá

RCI | 中文

父亲节的珍贵礼物，来自孩子们的感恩回忆

العربية | RCI

هجرة بعد هجرة: حسين حسن من ساغنيه بعد عقود طويلة إلى بروسّار