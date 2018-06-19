Dream job for a kid

Toy tester sought

Toys are big business, so it’s important for manufacturers and retailers to find toys that are likely to please.

One way of course is to give them to kids to play with and get their opinion.

Giant toy retailer Toys R Us-Canada is looking for a new “chief play officer”, The job involves getting deliveries of the hottest new toys and giving his evaluations to parents and gift-givers through online videos and travelling across Canada for personal appearances.

Current Chief Play Officer, Émile Burbidge,started in 2014 and will “retire” at the end of this year after the Christmas toy buying season.

Melanie Teed-Murch, President, Toys “R” Us Canada says. “This is one of the most exciting positions in our company because there is no better way for us to know our consumers and Canadian children than to have one as a trusted advisor. Our current CPO, Émile, has been a great champion of play over the last two years and we are excited to have him help us find the next incredible child to fill the role.”

The search for the next CPO is on, and Canadian parents who think their child has what it takes can submit a video audition before August 21st if they meet the following criteria

-Contestants must be between 10 and 12 years of age at the time of entry.

– must enjoy speaking in front of a camera or a group, be energetic and outgoing, and have a talent for sharing what they love about toys.

-During the video (up to two minutes), contestants must show why they should be Toys “R” Us Canada’s next Chief Play Officer and highlight their favourite toy, game or gadget and what makes it so great.

– If a contestant is bilingual they are encouraged to show off their skills in both English and French.

-All eligible videos will be evaluated based on originality, creativity and enthusiasm.

A short list of ten will be chosen who will travel to company headquarters in Toronto for an in-person audition. The winner gets a one year contract starting on January 1, 2019.

As Emile said, “it’s a dream job”.