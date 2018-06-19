Iceberg ice for sale roadside in Labrador

Iceberg ice, at four dollars (Cdn) a bag, is the means to a new motorbike for an enterprising young boy.

Jax Ryland, age 6, of L’Anse Amour, Labrador is the boy behind ‘Below Zero Iceberg Ice’.

This Newfoundland and Labrador equivalent of a lemonade stand, will help raise the money Ryland needs.

“I’m getting a motorbike.” One with training wheels Ryland told CBC News.

The bike costs about $1000 (Cdn) in a shop in the province’s capital, St. John’s.

By the end of last week, Jax had sold 60 bags of ice, bringing in $240 (Cdn).

It’s chilly work but Ryland’s dad has been helping with the operation.

He carries the boulders, and chops them into the pieces for bagging.

That’s where Jax gets involved, filling the bags and getting them into the freezer.

Lisa Davis-Ryland is Jax’s proud mom,

“Jax is just the kind of young fella that everyone’s taken a liking to so he’s getting a lot of support from family and friends,” she said.

“And where we live, we’re en route to the local lighthouse, so he’s hoping to drum up some business from the tourists.”

(With files from CBC)