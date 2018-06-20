Boycott response: U.S. President Donald Trump approaches Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

Boycott of American and Trump products underway

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 20 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Boycotts of American products have been encouraged across Canada over the last week.

On Twitter it has taken shape with the hashtag #BoycottUSProducts.

Many Canadians became incensed by the treatment of Prime Minister Trudeau in the wake of the recent G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec on June 8th and 9th.

“It was insulting to us, to Trudeau … we had enough”

The condemnations of Trudeau in the wake of the G7, the tarriffs now in effect on Canadian steel and aluminium, plus the threats of more tarriffs on cars made here, have many Canadians thinking twice before they buy.

California wines are sitting on shelves while vintages from other countries or regions in Canada benefit.

Boycotts of American products include California wines, popular in many Canadian restaurants and homes. (CBC)

“It was insulting to us, to Trudeau … we had enough,” Carole Lajeunesse told CBC News in Ottawa.

“We started with the wine and decided to continue with ketchup and mustard.” Lajeunesse is the co-owner of a bistro in Buckingham, Quebec.

Decisions not to buy American are becoming organized

John Ivison of the National Post newspaper reported that the Town of Halton Hills, 70 kilometres west of Toronto, made it official.

On June 11th, they “voted on a motion that would see it encourage its residents and businesses to consider avoiding U.S. goods,” Ivison wrote.

And “where Canadian substitutes are reasonably available, and communicating with U.S. businesses and individuals Canadian concerns about the decisions of the U.S. government.”

Scott Gilmore, a columnist in Maclean’s, a national magazine, prompted Canadians to avoid Trump companies and listed them, as well as the companies that do business with the Trump family.

The list included the venerable Hudson Bay Company, which is no longer owned by a Canadian but has a historic resonance in this country and is often a landmark retailer in many towns and cities across the country. The Bay carries Ivanka Trump lines.

Meanwhile, Canada is the number one market for American products. We imported $98.9 billion (US) in the first quarter of 2018, according to official U.S. data.

Canada received 18.3 percent of U.S. exports, ahead of Mexico and China, and we are the top export market for 35 American states.

There are reports of cancelled reservations of hotel rooms and campsites in the United States during the upcoming summer months.

The U.S. is the top destination for Canadian vacationers.

With a population of 36 million, in 2017 Canadians made 42 million trips to the U.S.

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Boycott of American and Trump products underway

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Krystaal back in Saskatchewan, performing

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Survey: yes Canadians too are concerned about fake news

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Cannabis law approved: legal October 17, 2018

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Refugee policy in Canada applauded

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Digital divide in Canada, reason for concern

RCI | Français

Des agriculteurs ghanéens racontent leurs coopératives en photos

RCI | Español

Ex embajador canadiense comenta retiro de EEUU del Consejo de los DDHH de la ONU

RCI | 中文

如果中美经济衰退，所有人都会受影响：加拿大经济学家谈中美贸易战

العربية | RCI

فصل جديد من انسحاب واشنطن من هيئات الأمم المتحدة