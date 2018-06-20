Canada has become the ninth largest recipient of asylum seekers in the world, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/file)

Refugee policy in Canada applauded

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 20 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s refugee advocacy groups are celebrating “Canada’s leadership for refugees” at the same time as they “look for more” action to help asylum seekers. Today is World Refugee Day and the umbrella group, Canadian Council for Refugees has added its voice to those asking the government to withdraw from the Safe Third Country Agreement.

This agreement between Canada and the United States assumes both countries are safe places for people to seek asylum, and it obliges such people to claim refugee status in the first country in which they arrive. That means that asylum seekers arriving from the U.S. at an official border crossing into Canada can be turned back.

The Support Centre for Immigrant Communities in Montreal is one of many organizations that offer resettlement services for refugees. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/file)

Groups say U.S. is no longer ‘safe’

Several groups and individuals say that recent events prove the U.S. is no longer a safe country for refugee claimants and that Canada should terminate the agreement.

The Canadian Council for Refugees notes that many Canadians are alive today because they or their parents were offered refuge. It adds Canada is far from perfect when it comes to protecting and welcoming refugees, but there is much to be proud of.

Strong resettlement programs highlighted

It lauds the refugee determination system, the principle of family unity, and a strong resettlement program in which both government and citizens provide help. The council also highlights the fact that Canada recognizes that women fleeing gender-based violence deserve refugee status and Canada’s commitment to human rights obligations.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Survey: yes Canadians too are concerned about fake news

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Cannabis law approved: legal October 17, 2018

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Refugee policy in Canada applauded

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Digital divide in Canada, reason for concern

RCI | Français

Des agriculteurs ghanéens racontent leurs coopératives en photos

RCI | Español

Peligrosos plaguicidas detectados en animales en Ontario

RCI | 中文

一个孩子三名父母：加拿大首例多伴侣关系赢得“合法家庭”地位

سيّدات يرتدين وزرة المطبخ وأمامهنّ سلال من الفكهة/Sophie Churlaudالعربية | RCI

بنات فتّوش: لاجئات سوريّات اندمجن في سوق العمل في مونتريال