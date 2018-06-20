Krystaal back in Saskatchewan on Healing & Hope World Tour

Krystaal is the popular trio who sing Christian gospet music to packed venues around the world,

Michel, Fabian, and Aliston Lwambas are three brothers, born into a wealthy family in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire.

Now they are the only survivors of the chaos and violence that began when they were students in university in 1990.

The family became separated and eventually the three brothers were reunited in Saskatchewan, after a stay in the crowded refugee camp in Kenya.

“We wanted to scream out loud. When you go through such an experience, it’s not only a physical impact that is damaged here. You have emotions going out of control. You have lost parents. Lost brothers,” Fabian told Madeline Kotzer of CBC Saskatchewan.

“Then you see them again, and you’re kind of in a position when you don’t know what’s going on with yourself as well,” he said.

Healing & Hope World Tour

Music and singing restored the brothers. Now with World Vision, the group has entertained large crowds around the world.

They are grateful for the opportunity to share their message of hope with those who need it most, including fellow refugees.

“Sometimes you feel discouraged. You don’t know what to do. You don’t know where to go. For us, we wanted to advocate for the voiceless people. We say, if this happened to us. It can happen to you as well. Keep it up,” said Michel.

Krystaal has several concerts booked in Canada during this Healing & Hope World Tour.

Some of the proceeds from their concerts will help other refugees through World Vision.

Currently based in Toronto, the brothers say they still consider Saskatchewan home, in Canada.