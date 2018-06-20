Survey: yes Canadians too are concerned about fake news

It’s actually a very new term, but has become quickly adopted into the lexicon.

With adverts passing themselves off as news, and the rapid rise and surprising influence of social media as news, trying to determine what is “real” news and what isn’t is becoming difficult and the lines are being blurred.

Even algorithms are writing “news” stories now, especially in things like sports recaps, weather, financial reports, and real estate analysis stories. Nevertheless it’s a bit disconcerting to realize that even if not “fake news”, some of what you read was written by a computer programme.

A survey for the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE) has found that eight in ten Canadians say that the prevalence of false information (or advertising) designed to appear legitimate, is making it difficult to find accurate news.

More than seven in ten agree fully (38%) or somewhat (34%) that the government should develop regulations to prevent the proliferation of fake news. Some 14 per cent disagree, or somewhat disagree (9%) while five per cent are unsure.

The government itself is not exempt from criticism. The survey showed that sixty percent of Canadian feel the government is not transparent (35%) or somewhat not transparent (27%) when it comes to information about what they’re doing.

“This is a clear message to governments that Canadians are concerned about the effect of fake news on our democracy,” Tom Henheffer, CJFE Vice President, said, adding, “Canadians believe the federal government should do more to combat fake news, and they believe one way to do that is for the government to become more transparent itself”.

The survey pollsed 1,000 Canadians by telephone and online aged 18 and older in the week of April 28-May 4th this year.