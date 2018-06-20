After initially dropping on news of threatened tariffs, stock markets in Asia were mixed on June 20, 2018. (Kin Cheung/AP Photo)

U.S./China tariff dispute could lead to world economic slowdown

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 20 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The financial world is waiting and watching the escalating tariff dispute between China and the United States amid fears an all-out trade war would hurt economies around the world. Together, China and the U.S. represent about half the world economy. A tariff battle could result in price inflation and consumer debt slowing the economies of both countries and rippling around the world.

Biggest economies ‘slugging it out’

“It’s like a heavy weight prize fight. You’ve got the two biggest economies in the world that are sort of slugging it out with each other,” says William Watson, retired professor of economics at McGill University and columnist with the Financial Post weekly.

Listen

William Watson says if China and the U.S. go through with threats to impose tariffs a recession could follow.

Possible short term gain for Canada

If all the tariffs threatened by the U.S. and China are enacted, prices for imported goods will eventually increase for consumers in both countries. Watson says that in the very short term, that might make Canadian goods less expensive assuming they don’t face tariffs too. The U.S. has already imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and is threatening to do the same with cars and trucks.

But in the longer term, if China and the U.S. do not negotiate some solution to this trade dispute, Watson says Canada and the world will suffer.

Recession could result

“If both of those super economies slow down, we’re going to be able to sell less. That’s going to mean less output, fewer jobs in Canada. And if the U.S. and China go into recession, we’re not going to avoid a recession,” he says. Nor will the rest of the world.

The first volley in this battle was launched on June 15, 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff would be levied on $50 billion worth of goods imported from China. When he campaigned for the presidency he promised to tackle what he called Chinese cheating in trade.  “There’s a worldwide consensus that China cheats, maybe more than most countries cheat,” says Watson.

Several issues irritate U.S.

“He (Trump) doesn’t want them to subsidize exports, doesn’t like the fact that many exports are produced by government companies that don’t have to make a profit and don’t have to pay very much for the money the borrow from the state, and also the fact that China allegedly steals technology either by spying in the traditional industrial way or by inviting people to come…invest in China but to do so, in joint ventures with a Chinese company that then learns a fair amount about the technology that helps run the investor foreign company.”

China says it will retaliate against the U.S. by imposing matching tariffs on American products like bourbon. (Ed Reinke/AP Photo/file)

Who has the bigger stick?

China responded to the initial announcement of tariffs by saying it too would levy a charge of 25 per cent on $50 billion worth of goods coming from the United States. Then on June 18, Trump threatened further tariffs of 10 per cent on $200 billion more of Chinese products. Watson says China will have trouble matching that because it only imports a total of about $180 billion worth of goods from the United States.

But he says China can apply pressure in other ways and he notes that China holds a substantial amount of U.S. debt and that may provide it some leverage.

The tariff threats initially sparked declines in stock markets. Results were later mixed as the financial world waits to see what happens next.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Survey: yes Canadians too are concerned about fake news

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Cannabis law approved: legal October 17, 2018

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Refugee policy in Canada applauded

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Digital divide in Canada, reason for concern

RCI | Français

Des agriculteurs ghanéens racontent leurs coopératives en photos

RCI | Español

Peligrosos plaguicidas detectados en animales en Ontario

RCI | 中文

一个孩子三名父母：加拿大首例多伴侣关系赢得“合法家庭”地位

سيّدات يرتدين وزرة المطبخ وأمامهنّ سلال من الفكهة/Sophie Churlaudالعربية | RCI

بنات فتّوش: لاجئات سوريّات اندمجن في سوق العمل في مونتريال