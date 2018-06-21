There are so many new kinds of beer that old rules don’t suit anymore. (Colin Hall/CBC)

Beer standards will soon change

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 21 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadians’ favourite alcoholic beverage is under strict regulation, but because the beer industry has changed so much, the rules will be updated for the first time in 30 years.

A 2015 report by the chief public health officer shows that proportionally, Canadians drink more beer (51 per cent) than spirits (27 per cent) or wine (22 per cent). The report found that from April 2013 to March 2014, Canadians bought almost 76 litres of beer. Canadians drink more alcohol per capita than the worldwide average, according to a report from the World Health Organization.

There are now more than 7,000 kinds of beer sold in Canada. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press/file)

New beer brands abound

Craft breweries have sprung up across the nation and there are now many more varieties of beer than ever before. Between 1990 and 2017, the number of beer brands grew from about 400 to over 7,000, reports Canadian Press. And brewers are adding many new ingredients such as herbs and spices.

Ingredients will appear on labels

In future, the government wants to oblige brewers to list all ingredients on beer labels. This would accommodate the estimated 1.5 million Canadians who suffer from allergies. It would also help those who need or want to pay attention to sugar content. There may also be limits placed on the amount of sugar the drink could contain.

Beer would no longer be categorized as ale, stout, porter or malt liquor nor would it be required to “possess the aroma, taste and character commonly attributed to beer,” as it now does.

The changes could be expensive for the country’s 750 breweries, perhaps costing as much as $5.5 million.  The government plans to hold public consultations before modifying the regulations on beer.

With files from CBC, Canadian Press.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Boycott of American and Trump products underway

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Krystaal back in Saskatchewan, performing

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Survey: yes Canadians too are concerned about fake news

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Cannabis law approved: legal October 17, 2018

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Refugee policy in Canada applauded

RCI | Français

L'arrivée des véhicules autonomes se fera au ralenti, prédit le patron de BlackBerry

RCI | Español

Sandra Morán, líder de derechos humanos de Guatemala, regresa a Canadá  

RCI | 中文

如果中美经济衰退，所有人都会受影响：加拿大经济学家谈中美贸易战

العربية | RCI

فصل جديد من انسحاب واشنطن من هيئات الأمم المتحدة