Forest fires begin with lightning strikes in B.C

Forest fires were started yesterday in over a hundred areas in west-coast British Columbia.

Lightening strikes were the source of the fires, following a record-breaking heat wave.

Temperatures in some parts of the province were near 40 C.

Records were broken in some places, such as Lillooet which reached 38.8 C.

In Lytton it was 39.5 C, the hottest place in Canada on Tuesday.

The hot dry conditions helped feed the fires, but there is rain in the forecast today.

Last year was one of the worst summers for forest fires on record in British Columbia.

Nearly 900,000 hectares of land were charred by fires and at one point over 45,000 people had been dislplaced.

Fire crews came from the U.S. and Mexico to help the Canadian crews put out the fires.