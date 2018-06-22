Mosaiculture: back by popular demand

Mosaiculture, the horticultural wonder that was such a hit last summer, is opening today in the same location across the river from the parliament buildings in Ottawa.

Last summer, Mosaiculture was first created to mark the 150th anniversary of Canadian confederation.

And following the stunning success of 1.3 million visitors, there was another surprise Genevieve Menard, the Director of Public Relations, told me this afternoon, following the official opening of this year’s creation.

“30,000 people who had signed a petition for us to come back”

“When we closed the site on the 15th of October, we already had 30,000 people who had signed a petition for us to come back, and the different levels of government also received quite a few requests”, she said.

They got the go-ahead on April 3, and the team, assembled by visionary Lise Cormier, got to work.

By May 29th, under the light of the full “flower” moon, 5.5 million plants were ready to be planted and put into their positions bringing some prize-winning masterpieces to life.

Plant sculptures, 45 of them, provide an amazing walk in nature, that is created to amaze and amuse, and provoke a little reflection perhaps.

‘The Tree of Birds’ is one such masterpiece: it features 56 birds perched or landing on the tree, all currently endangered species.

There are several themes this year, including a beautiful and dynamic homage to “The Man Who Planted Trees“.

This is in honour of the 30th anniversary of the Frederic Back animated film, based on the story by France’s Jean Giono. Back’s film won the Academy Award in 1988.

Mosaiculture is sure to please again this summer.