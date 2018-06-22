The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in McMurdo Sound near Antarctica on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen/U.S. Coast Guard)

U.S. Coast Guard turns to Canada for help with designing its new heavy icebreaker

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 22 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

With growing concerns over its apparent “icebreaker gap” with Russia and an urgent need to replace its only operational heavy icebreaker the United States Coast Guard has turned to Canada for help in designing the future generation of its polar-class heavy icebreakers.

The U.S. Coast Guard is collaborating with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to access its renowned ice tank facilities in St. John’s, Newfoundland, to model and evaluate the specifications needed to design the new heavy icebreakers.

The U.S. has only one operational heavy polar icebreaker: the 399-foot Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Polar Star, commissioned in 1976. It is expected to remain in service up to 2023. The second heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Sea is not seaworthy and serves as a parts donor to its sister ship.

Their younger cousin, the 420-foot medium icebreaker USCGC Healy, which was commissioned in 2000, can only break through about eight feet of ice, not enough for some of the heavy lifting needed for U.S. operations in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Multi-mission ship

The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks ice in McMurdo Sound near Antarctica on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The crew of the Seattle-based Polar Star was on deployment to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2018, the U.S. military’s contribution to the National Science Foundation-managed U.S. Antarctic Program. (Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen/U.S. Coast Guard)

Neil Meister, technical director of the U.S. Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker Acquisition Program, said the government released its request for proposals (RFP) to build a heavy polar icebreaker to replace Polar Star with options for two others on March 2, 2018.

The new heavy icebreaker has to be a multi-mission type of a ship, capable of conducting nine of the 11 Coast Guard missions and continuously breaking six feet of ice at a speed of three knots, Meister said.

Former U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Paul Zukunft told a House subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing in May of 2017 that the new design also needs to “reserve space, weight and power if we need to strap a cruise missile package on it.”

The Coast Guard is a military service in the United States that supports the Navy and the national security mission, Meister said.

“The military capabilities have not been decided upon, at this point we’re still figuring out exactly the level and capabilities that will be required,” he said.

Indicative design

Researchers at the National Research Council of Canada in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, conduct tests of a scale model of an indicative design of an icebreaker developed by the U.S. Coast Guard. (National Research Council)

Figuring out all these capabilities that will be required in the new icebreakers is not an easy thing, especially since the last time the Americans built a heavy icebreaker was in the mid-1970s, said John Wang, research officer at the NRC lab.

Before the U.S. Coast Guard puts out bids for the heavy icebreaker, it needs to understand itself what kind of a ship it needs and what it might look like.

And that’s where the ice tank in St. John’s comes in.

That’s where American and Canadian researchers are conducting scale model ice testing of the Coast Guard’s indicative design, Meister said.

“The Coast Guard developed the requirements for the heavy icebreaker and then our ship design team, which is a government-led in-house naval architect agent, they developed several different configurations of a ship that would meet the requirements as stated,” Meister said. “And then teaming with our friends in St. John’s, they constructed several scale models of this indicative design.”

Researchers conducted extensive tests of these indicative designs last summer to get feedback on some of the critical technical and engineering issues, he said.

World-class facility

Researchers tested multiple scale models of heavy icebreakers with different hull designs and propulsion configurations at the National Research Council of Canada in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. (National Research Council of Canada)

At 90 metres long, the NRC’s ice tank is one of the largest in the world.

The ice tank team can model a wide range of ice conditions, including first-year and multi-year ice, pack, ridged, and glacial ice, Wang said.

“We mimicked Arctic conditions, we scaled ice thickness and ice strength and we scaled the models and the speed, so we can run the models and then we can measure the force and power to extrapolate to full scale and assess the performance,” Wang said.

The five-metre long scale models of the ship designs created by the U.S. Coast Guard were filled with dozens of sensors allowing researchers to monitor dozens of parameters, said Wang who in 2012 had worked on a similar testing project for Canada’s own heavy icebreaker CCGS John G. Diefenbaker.

Meister said he was in awe of the lab’s ability to recreate scaled models of ice and ships.

“Ice is infinitely variable and their ability to repetitively create an ice sheet that has consistent characteristics over and over and over again is pretty impressive,” Meister said. “And their model-building capability is very impressive also.”

Testing full scale models

The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw, a 240-foot heavy icebreaker, breaks ice near Marine City, Mich., along the St. Clair River, Jan. 28, 2015. (Daniel R. Michelson/U.S. Coast Guard)

After testing scale models last summer, the Coast Guard and the NRC are now doing correlation testing with a full scale data from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Great Lakes icebreaker USCGC Mackinaw, which is being compared to test data of a scale model of the same icebreaker conducted in the ice tank.

“It gives a better understanding how you go from model scale to full scale,” Meister said.

The testing at the NRC ice tank in St. John’s has already led to some critical changes to the ship capability criteria.

“We confirmed that with modern icebreaker hull form and propulsion configuration design we could reduce the estimated required power,” Meister said. “In comparison to polar-class icebreakers they have 60,000 installed horse power and we see that you can meet the same icebreaking capability requirement with about 40 per cent less power.”

Benefits for both countries

But the benefits of U.S.-Canada collaboration flow in both directions, Meister said.

“Some of the things that we found out could be applied potentially to the Canadian icebreaker program and the information that Canada has regarding testing of icebreakers both at model scale and at full scale will help us as our program progresses,” Meister said.

The collaboration with the NRC is also allowing the Coast Guard to drive down the costs of the new icebreaker.

Eric Nagel, communication director of the U.S. Coast Guard Acquisition Directorate, said the cost target for the design and the construction of the lead icebreaker is expected to be around $746 million US and significantly less for the second and third vessel if the government decides to exercise its option to build them.

Meister said the government expects to receive industry proposals by the end of the year, and then following an evaluation period, to award a contract in spring of 2019. The Coast Guard is aiming to get the new icebreaker no later than 2023, he added. The new vessel is expected to have a service life of about 30 years.

Share
Tagged with:
Posted in International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Early photos revealed with X-ray technology

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Indigenous People's Day: more observances across Canada

RCI | Français

Médaillés d'or aux Olympiades canadiennes des métiers, ces jeunes photographes voient grand!

RCI | Español

Inquietante aumento de casos de la enfermedad de Lyme en Quebec

RCI | 中文

为什么安省养老院杀人护士能连连得手？有关调查披露惊人细节

العربية | RCI

قرارات دونالد ترامب المتقلبة: شغل شاغل للحكومة الكندية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Brise-glaces : Ottawa a l'intention d'offrir un contrat à la Davie50 millions pour offrir des petits déjeuners dans les écoles en milieu défavorisé50 M$ pour offrir des petits déjeuners dans les écoles en milieu défavoriséLe magot de 7 milliards du ministre LeitaoMcGill a le feu vert pour planifier le réaménagement du Royal VictoriaLes grutiers refusent de rentrer au travailÉtats-Unis : la géolocalisation des portables encadrée par les jugesPhénix et la stabilité d'emploi au coeur des négociations entre l'AFPC et le fédéralLes retrouvailles se font attendre pour les familles de migrants séparéesAlexandre Gendron coupable du meurtre non prémédité de sa conjointe
Ottawa makes deal to buy three icebreakers for coast guardLaylin Delorme found guilty of 1st-degree murder in Edmonton Mac's killingsTrudeau fined for being too slow to declare gift of sunglasses from P.E.I. premierThis hockey-loving Sudbury tot was supposed to be asleep — instead, he was making this adorable viral videoVenezuela slammed in UN human rights report: 'The extreme injustice of it all is stark'Canadian government announces measures to help save key whale speciesFacebook brings its messaging app for kids to Canada despite experts' concernsAlberta finance minister responds to calls for action on 'unfair' equalization formula extensionCharges dropped against rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting trespasserUnion under fire at Wettlaufer inquiry for defending problem nurse