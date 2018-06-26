Welcome to ‘Juneary’ in Newfoundland

Thousands of Newfoundlanders woke up to a sight that sent chills down the spines of winter-weary Canadians all across the country.

Parts of the southwestern and central Newfoundland were blanketed with a layer of summer snow Tuesday, prompting provincial officials to warn drivers to use “extreme caution” due to treacherous driving conditions.

The province’s transportation department tweeted photos of snow-covered scenes taken by highway traffic cameras in Burgeo and Corner Brook, N.L.

Snow plows are operating on highways on the west coast and in central Newfoundland. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution due to slippery driving conditions. More camera views at https://t.co/UwKe2kkMWC . #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/T3eX7ksVbC — Transportation & Works NL (@TW_GovNL) June 26, 2018

Newfoundlanders shared photos of their snow-covered cars and patios, as the rest of the country shuddered in disbelief.